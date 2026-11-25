Joshua Henry Miles Davies died after falling 200ft while retrieving a dropped phone in Villaroger. An inquest recorded an accidental death verdict for the 25-year-old asset manager.

Joshua Henry Miles Davies, a 25-year-old asset manager from Putney, London, died on December 18, 2025, after falling approximately 200ft from a ski slope in Villaroger, France. The fatal incident occurred when Mr. Davies attempted to retrieve his mobile phone while skiing off-piste in the snowy terrain of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region.

Fatal Incident in French Alps Resort

An inquest at the Inner West London Coroner's Court revealed that Mr. Davies was on holiday with friends when the accident took place. The group encountered difficulties while navigating off-piste terrain, prompting them to attempt to call for emergency assistance. During this process, Joshua Henry Miles Davies dropped his phone in a rocky and jagged area described as a couloir corridor with minimal snow cover.

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After removing his skis to retrieve the device, he slid down the steep slope on his backside. He landed in the snow and sustained multiple severe injuries that rendered him unconscious. Assistant coroner Jean Harkin stated that the injuries were unsurvivable, and he was pronounced dead at the scene despite the rapid arrival of emergency services.

Coroner Finds No Third-Party Involvement

The court heard that a resident who frequented the area daily spotted Mr. Davies in difficulty and immediately alerted authorities. A post-mortem examination found no traces of drugs or alcohol that could have contributed to the accident. Furthermore, a police investigation concluded there was no evidence of third-party involvement in the tragedy.

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Ms. Harkin returned a short conclusion of accidental death. She acknowledged that Joshua was an experienced skier, as was his friend William, who was also present during the incident. The coroner extended severe condolences to the family, emphasizing that the circumstances of the fall led to a fatal outcome with no external factors involved.

Legacy and Tribute from Ruffer Asset Manager

Mr. Davies worked in asset management at the firm Ruffer, where he was known for his natural curiosity about markets and his strong relationships with colleagues. Tributes from his family highlighted his dedication to kindness, describing him as an incredible young man who brought people together through sports, music, and cooking. He had a particular talent for running and played the piano, using food to connect with friends and family.

In his memory, his family has established the Josh Davies Foundation. The charity aims to inspire young people by combining the discipline, positivity, and empathy that Joshua exemplified. The foundation seeks to nurture determination and perseverance, helping individuals achieve goals they previously thought unimagined, ensuring his legacy continues to positively impact lives for years to come.