British Airways Flight BA431 Double Tail Strike Heathrow Investigation

British Airways flight BA431 executed a go-around at Heathrow Airport after a double tail strike. An official investigation is underway regarding the incident involving the Airbus A321 Neo.

British Airways confirmed that flight BA431 performed a high-risk maneuver at Heathrow Airport on Thursday, October 24, following a severe landing anomaly. The Airbus A321 Neo, which had departed from Amsterdam, experienced a double tail strike against the runway surface during its initial approach to Terminal 5. This incident has prompted an immediate investigation by the carrier and relevant aviation authorities into the safety protocols and technical conditions surrounding the event.

The aircraft approached the airport runway at approximately 10:30 am, encountering challenging weather conditions that included northwest winds with gusts reaching 16 km/h. Video footage captured by flight tracking service BigJet TV showed the plane swaying significantly before the left wheel made initial contact with the tarmac. Moments later, the right wheel touched down, but the aircraft's angle of attack caused the rear fuselage to scrape along the ground, defining the event as a double tail strike.

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Mechanics of the Double Tail Strike Incident

A tail strike occurs when the tail section of an aircraft contacts the runway, typically during takeoff or landing. In this specific case, the aircraft did not abort the landing immediately but continued forward, causing the tail to scrape the surface. The force of the impact and the resulting aerodynamic instability necessitated an immediate go-around, a procedure where pilots abort the landing and climb back into the air to attempt another approach.

The footage shows the aircraft leaning to the left as it applied power to climb away from the runway. This critical action allowed the pilots to gain altitude and reposition the plane for a second attempt. The go-around is a standard emergency maneuver, but performing it after a tail strike introduces additional complexity and risk, requiring precise handling by the flight crew to ensure the structural integrity of the aircraft is maintained during the climb.

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Pilot Response and Weather Context

The weather conditions at the time of the incident played a significant role in the landing dynamics. Forecast data for Heathrow indicated northwest winds with gusts of around 10 mph. Crosswinds can make landing particularly challenging, especially for wide-body or heavily loaded narrow-body aircraft, as pilots must maintain specific alignment and speed parameters to prevent ground contact issues.

Flight BA431 ultimately succeeded in landing at 10:49 am after the second approach. The successful landing demonstrated the crew's ability to manage the aftermath of the tail strike. However, the incident has raised questions about the interaction between the wind conditions and the aircraft's descent path. Aviation experts note that while tail strikes are rare, they can cause significant damage to the aircraft's structure and hydraulic systems, often requiring extensive post-flight inspections.

Regulatory Investigation and Airline Statement

British Airways spokespersons stated that the airline is assisting the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) with its inquiry. The company emphasized that it is legally unable to comment further while the investigation is active. This cooperation is standard procedure for incidents involving potential safety breaches or structural damage to commercial aircraft.

The AAIB will likely examine flight data recorder information, cockpit voice recordings, and video evidence to determine the precise causes of the tail strike. Their findings will inform whether there were issues with pilot technique, aircraft configuration, or external environmental factors. The investigation aims to prevent similar occurrences in the future and ensure that all safety margins at major hubs like Heathrow are strictly maintained.

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Recent British Airways Safety Record

This incident follows a previous safety concern for British Airways in October, where a BA EuroFlyer service from London Gatwick to Faro, Portugal, declared a mid-air emergency. That flight, also an Airbus A321-231, returned to London just one hour after takeoff due to reports of a cracked window panel on the right side of the aircraft. The pilots identified structural damage to the window panel near Brittany, France, and initiated an emergency diversion.

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 confirmed the return of the EuroFlyer service to London. In that instance, British Airways reported that the aircraft landed safely. Both incidents highlight the rigorous monitoring and rapid response capabilities of the airline's flight operations. However, the recurrence of serious landing anomalies within a short timeframe has drawn attention to the need for thorough reviews of operational safety at the airline.