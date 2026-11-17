British Airways Flight BA75 to Lagos was cancelled after a Boeing 787 Dreamliner veered off a taxiway at Heathrow Airport. A 215-passenger jet became stuck in mud, causing significant disruptions and cancellations on Tuesday morning.

A British Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft became immobilized in mud at Heathrow Airport after veering off a designated taxiway on Tuesday morning. The incident forced the cancellation of Flight BA75, a scheduled service to Lagos, Nigeria, carrying 215 passengers. The aircraft was originally planned to depart at 10.40am for a six-hour and 45-minute journey.

Incident Details and Immediate Response

Witnesses at the west London airport described the Dreamliner as being 'packed' and 'all ready to go' before the mishap occurred. During the taxiing process, the nose wheel plunged into a grass verge, causing the large jet to become stuck in the soft ground. Emergency services were promptly called to the scene to assess the situation and assist with the recovery of the aircraft.

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Despite the dramatic visual of the plane left stranded, airport officials confirmed that no injuries were reported among the passengers or crew. Heathrow Airport authorities worked quickly to assist the airline in moving the aircraft back to a secure stand. The airport emphasized that there was no impact on wider operations at the facility, ensuring that general traffic continued to flow.

Airline and Airport Statements

A British Airways spokesman issued an apology to the affected customers for the significant disruption to their travel plans. The airline stated that their teams were actively working to rebook passengers and get them on their way as quickly as possible. Representatives were in direct contact with customers to resolve the issues and 'put things right' following the cancellation.

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Heathrow Airport provided a separate statement confirming they were assisting the aircraft after it left the taxiway earlier that morning. The spokesperson reiterated that safety was the priority and that the airport was fully supporting the airline involved in the incident. They assured the public that the specific incident did not create a broader bottleneck at the hub.

Context of Recent Travel Chaos

This incident occurs just days after thousands of passengers faced major disruptions due to a rare nationwide ground stop issued in the United States. The Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights across the country 'due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety' following a major communications outage. US aviation regulators eventually lifted the ground stop after several hours on Friday, allowing flights to resume.

Heathrow also experienced scenes of 'real confusion' the previous night when a New York-bound British Airways flight was diverted. The aircraft, British Airways flight BA-113, departed at 5pm routing to JFK Airport but was forced to land in Shannon, Ireland, at approximately 11pm due to a mid-air medical emergency.

While the diversion to London Heathrow was unrelated to the US air traffic control issues, the flight faced further complications upon landing. Reportedly carrying 171 passengers and crew, the aircraft was unable to depart again after returning to LHR, adding to the string of operational challenges faced by the carrier. This sequence of events highlights the fragility of global air travel networks in the face of unexpected technical and environmental disruptions.