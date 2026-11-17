A British Airways 787 Dreamliner carrying 215 passengers veered off a taxiway at Heathrow and became stuck in mud. Flight BA75 to Lagos was cancelled following the incident.

A British Airways 787 Dreamliner aircraft became stranded in the mud at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday after veering off a taxiway just before its scheduled departure to Lagos. The incident involved Flight BA75, which was carrying 215 passengers, and has resulted in the immediate cancellation of the trip.

Heathrow Taxiway Incident Details

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was observed left stranded with its nose wheel plunged deeply into the grass verge alongside the taxiway. The aircraft was scheduled to depart at 10.40am on Tuesday for a six-hour and 45-minute journey to the Nigerian city of Lagos. Witnesses at the scene described the plane as being packed with passengers and fully prepared for takeoff when the accident occurred.

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Emergency Response and Airline Statement

Emergency services were promptly called to the scene to manage the situation. A British Airways spokesperson issued a formal apology to customers for the disruption, stating that teams are working to rebook passengers and resolve the issue as quickly as possible. The airline confirmed they are in direct contact with affected travelers to arrange compensation and alternative travel plans.

Heathrow Operations and Safety Confirmation

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson confirmed that the airport is assisting the aircraft in returning to its stand after it left the taxiway earlier that morning. Officials stated that no passengers or crew members were injured during the incident. Furthermore, airport authorities emphasized that there is no impact on wider airport operations, ensuring that general traffic flow remains unaffected.

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Recent Aviation Disruptions Context

This event follows a period of significant turbulence in global aviation, occurring just days after thousands of passengers faced major disruptions due to a rare nationwide ground stop issued in the United States. The Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights across the country due to extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns, lifting the order only after several hours following a major communications outage.

Previous Heathrow Diversion Incident

Compounding the chaos, a British Airways flight bound for New York was forced to divert to Shannon, Ireland, due to a mid-air medical emergency. Flight BA113 departed Heathrow at 5pm with 171 passengers and crew on board but could not depart again after landing. While unrelated to the US air traffic control issues, this diversion contributed to a night of real confusion at Heathrow terminal operations.