British Airways Demands £10million from Heathrow Amid Baggage Chaos

British Airways has demanded £10million from Heathrow after the luggage fiasco over the weekend, which saw 20,000 bags fail to make it onto flights. The airline's chief executive, Sean Doyle, wrote to his counterpart at the airport, Thomas Woldbye, to request compensation after the luggage systems at Terminal 5 broke down on Friday.

British Airways demanded £10million from Heathrow after the luggage fiasco over the weekend, which saw 20,000 bags fail to make it onto flights. The airline's chief executive, Sean Doyle, wrote to his counterpart at the airport, Thomas Woldbye, to request compensation and for contingency plans to be drawn up.

The technical fault caused arriving passengers to stand around waiting for their bags or go home without them, and departing passengers later found out their bags had not been loaded on to the plane. It was the fifth time there have been issues with the baggage system since the start of the year, and this incident cost BA £10million and a blow to their reputation.

In the February half-term holiday, a similar incident affected 7,000 bags, and another at Easter affected 4,000. Pictures of the travel chaos on Friday emerged online showing droves of luggage and essentials abandoned across the terminal. It is understood Heathrow Airport is responsible for outbound baggage, while individual airlines hold responsibility for inbound luggage. Baggage chaos erupted in Heathrow airport on Friday as hundreds of bags transported by British Airways were abandoned in Terminal 5.

Thousands of bags sitting at Heathrow T2 after they got stuck in the system and passengers were sent home. Inbound luggage does not enter an airport's system and is taken from a flight by an airline's ground handler and brought to the reclaim halls for passengers to collect. On Friday, BA apologised to passengers but said the issues with the system were out of its control.

It has deployed extra staff to resolve the remaining baggage issues as quickly as possible. A BA source told The Times that the company 'can't keep absorbing the consequences of repeated Heathrow system failures'. They said the five incidents that have occurred so far this year 'highlight a clear need for more resilient infrastructure and stronger contingency planning at the airport'.

The source also said BA customers 'rightly' expect and pay for a 'reliable journey', adding that it is those customers who 'suffer when these appalling failures happen'.

'As decisions are made about the airport's future, it's essential that reliability and resilience come first,' they added. A Heathrow spokesperson said: 'We are really sorry for the inconvenience and frustration caused by the baggage incident last Friday.

'The system’s reliability is fully restored, and we have been working closely with BA to reunite bags with their owners. Our baggage system operates with 99 per cent reliability despite Heathrow operating at full capacity.

'We will continue working with airlines and their ground handlers to minimise future incidents and drive opportunities to make baggage performance even more reliable. 'We hope the CAA will see the value these improvements will deliver for our customers and support future investment. ' After the issues on Friday, one passenger aired their fury on X, writing: 'British Airways really disappointing with arriving back to T5 and total chaos at baggage arrivals.

'Families waiting hours and told to go home as baggage abandoned all over airport. ' Another branded the situation an 'absolute joke', writing: 'Flight landed at 10:35 was delayed from getting of the plane for 30 minutes. 'To then arrive at baggage reclaim waited 3 hours and two belt changes to be then told all the staff have gone home and you can't get your baggage.

' Luggage chaos also ensued for those travelling out of Heathrow amid technical issues which saw some flights leave without baggage onboard. It is understood Heathrow Airport is responsible for outbound baggage, while individual airlines hold responsibility for inbound luggage.

'What a shambles,' a passenger penned. 'No communication, no luggage and now your website is down to report the non retrievable luggage. 'What is a customer supposed to do. Flight from Larnaca into Heathrow last night.

Advise what I'm supposed to do?

' A customer branded the service from British Airways as 'awful' and 'totally unacceptable' as they asked when they would be receiving their essentials. Others claimed passengers were instructed to leave the airport without their luggage and told to file a lost baggage report.

Meanwhile, baggage chaos also ensued for those travelling out of Heathrow amid a technical issue which saw some flights leave without baggage onboard. A traveller claimed to have seen their luggage 'sitting on the ramp beside' their aircraft in terminal five, while the plane departed 'without it being loaded'





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British Airways Heathrow Luggage Fiasco Demand Compensation Terminal 5 System Failures Reliability Resilience Contingency Planning Baggage System Full Capacity Passengers Chaos Abandoned Luggage Technical Issues Flights Leaving Without Baggage Customer Service Lost Baggage Report Passenger Fury Customer Complaints Decisions About The Airport's Future Improvements Value Delivery Support For Future Investment

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