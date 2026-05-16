British Airways Baggage Chaos: Passengers Left Furious After Bags Abandoned in Heathrow Terminal 5

Passengers have reported waiting hours and being asked to leave the airport without their luggage amid baggage chaos at Heathrow airport in November 2021. This issue involved hundreds of bags transported by British Airways that were left abandoned across Terminal five.

Passengers have been left furious after some were forced to wait up to five hours for their luggage and others were told to head home without their bags.

Baggage chaos erupted in Heathrow airport on November 12, 2021, as hundreds of bags transported by British Airways were abandoned in Terminal five. Pictures of the travel chaos have emerged online showing droves of luggage abandoned across the terminal. It is understood that Heathrow Airport is responsible for outbound baggage, while individual airlines hold responsibility for inbound luggage





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News (General) British Airways Baggage Chaos Heathrow Airport Luggage Abandoned Passengers Left Furious Technical Issue At Heathrow Airport

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