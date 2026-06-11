British Airways and American Express Launch Avios-Only Flight from London to New York JFK

British Airways and American Express are launching an Avios-Only flight from London Heathrow to New York JFK, departing on 15 October 2026 and returning on 18 October 2026. The flight offers exclusive discounts across every cabin and is exclusively for British Airways American Express Cardmembers. They can register interest until 23.59 (BST) on 24 June 2026, to ensure they receive booking instructions ahead of booking opening on 15 July 2026. Cardmembers will be treated to a one-of-a-kind getaway, including an exclusive onboard experience, specially curated food and drink offerings, and an invitation to a private event at the One Vanderbilt in Manhattan with spectacular views across the New York skyline. Customers travelling in First class will also receive a complimentary BLADE helicopter transfer between JFK and Manhattan upon arrival.

British Airways and American Express are launching an Avios-Only flight from London Heathrow to New York JFK, departing on 15 October 2026 and returning on 18 October 2026.

The flight offers exclusive discounts across every cabin and is exclusively for British Airways American Express Cardmembers. They can register interest until 23.59 (BST) on 24 June 2026, to ensure they receive booking instructions ahead of booking opening on 15 July 2026.

Cardmembers will be treated to a one-of-a-kind getaway, including an exclusive onboard experience, specially curated food and drink offerings, and an invitation to a private event at the One Vanderbilt in Manhattan with spectacular views across the New York skyline. Customers travelling in First class will also receive a complimentary BLADE helicopter transfer between JFK and Manhattan upon arrival





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British Airways American Express Avios-Only Flight London Heathrow To New York JFK Exclusive Discounts Exclusively For Cardmembers One-Of-A-Kind Getaway Specially Curated Food And Drink Offerings Private Event At The One Vanderbilt In Manhatt Spectacular Views Across The New York Skyline First Class Helicopter Transfer Between JFK An

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