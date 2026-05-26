British Actor Describes LOTR Role as Boyhood Dream

The British actor Leo Woodall, who plays a ranger in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, spoke about his character and the fulfillment of his long-held ambition during the film’s New York premiere.

The British actor described the role as the fulfilment of a long-held ambition during an appearance at the New York premiere of his latest film, Tuner.

He spoke at the film’s New York premiere about what the LOTR role means to him.

‘It means everything. It’s a boyhood dream for me,’ Woodall told. He declined to share details about the project, stating he ‘can’t tease anything. ’ Woodall’s character, Halvard, does not appear in J.R.

R. Tolkien’s source material and was created for the film. The character is one of the Dúnedain — a group of rangers — and joins Strider in the hunt for Gollum. The wider cast includes several returning characters from Peter Jackson’s original trilogy. Ian McKellen reprises the role of Gandalf, Elijah Wood returns as Frodo Baggins, and Andy Serkis — who is also directing the film — takes on the role of Gollum once more.

Jamie Dornan assumes the role of Strider, the ranger later known as Aragorn, a part Viggo Mortensen held in the original series. Kate Winslet joins the cast as well. The film sits chronologically between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies. Filming is scheduled to start in New Zealand in 2026, where previous Middle-earth productions were shot.

Warner Bros. first announced the project in May 2024. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is releasing in December 2027. But for those who want to catch Leo Woodall early on the screen, they can, as Daniel Roher’s movie, Tuner, is currently playing in theaters. Devanshi Basu is an Entertainment and Pop Culture Writer at Evolve Media, where she channels her love for cinema, internet culture, and all things trending into sharp, engaging stories.

Whether she’s unpacking celebrity buzz or decoding the latest film happenings, she brings a deep understanding of digital culture to every piece. When she’s not writing, she’s probably buried crafting stories behind the camera





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