BritBox expands its Jane Austen adaptation strategy with the Austen Untold franchise, capitalizing on the massive success of The Other Bennet Sister and upcoming series The Other Elliot Sister.

BritBox has officially announced the launch of the " Austen Untold" franchise, a new television initiative designed to expand the landscape of Jane Austen adaptations beyond traditional narratives. This strategic move follows the exceptional performance of the 10-episode comedy-drama series " The Other Bennet Sister," which recently became a major streaming hit for both BritBox and the BBC. The network aims to capitalize on this momentum by exploring secondary characters from Austen's most famous works, creating a distinct competitive edge in the market for period dramas.

Austen Untold Franchise Launch Details

The "Austen Untold" project represents a full-fledged anthology franchise for the streaming platform, marking a significant shift from isolated adaptations to a sustained brand of Austen-inspired content. The initial pillar of this franchise is "The Other Elliot Sister," a new series based on Janice Hadlow's upcoming 2027 novel of the same name. This upcoming show will draw inspiration from Austen's final completed work, "Persuasion," which was published six months after the author's death. By focusing on lesser-known figures, the franchise intends to offer fresh perspectives on established literary universes.

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The Other Elliot Sister Storyline

The first installment of the new franchise, "The Other Elliot Sister," will shift the narrative focus away from the protagonist Anne Elliot to explore the life of her older sister, Elizabeth Elliot. In the original text of "Persuasion," Elizabeth is characterized as vain and narcissistic, serving as a polar opposite to the more relatable character Mary Bennet from "Pride and Prejudice." The series plans to delve into the complexities of Elizabeth's character, examining what lies beneath her superficial demeanor and investigating her motivations for seeking friendship with Penelope Clay, a woman whom society deems beneath her station. This approach promises to provide a psychologically rich portrait of a character previously defined only by her flaws.

Boxing Ring Performance Metrics

The decision to greenlight the broader franchise is directly driven by the commercial success of "The Other Bennet Sister." According to data released by the BBC, the 10-episode series became the "biggest new drama across all platforms and streamers in the UK since March 2025." The impact on BritBox was equally profound, with the platform reporting a massive surge in subscriptions. The company stated that half of its total active subscriber base had watched the series, demonstrating the immense value of high-quality period content in attracting and retaining users in a competitive streaming landscape.

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Holiday Special and Cast Details

In addition to the long-term franchise plans, the immediate future of "The Other Bennet Sister" includes a highly anticipated three-part Christmas special. This special is scheduled to premiere on both the BBC and BritBox next month, extending the narrative journey of its protagonist. The series stars Ella Bruccoleri as Mary Bennet, a character who is often overlooked in the original "Pride and Prejudice" novel. The show has been praised for allowing Mary to undergo a journey of self-discovery and romance in London, supported by compelling performances from Dónal Finn as Mr. Hayward and Laurie Davidson as Mr. Ryder. The original creative team, including author Janice Hadlow and screenwriter Sarah Quintrell, has returned to ensure consistency in tone and quality.

Future Anthology Potential

BritBox has indicated that "The Other Elliot Sister" is merely the beginning of a much larger narrative ecosystem. The platform is actively considering future installments that could focus on a variety of other Austen characters, including Margaret Dashwood from "Sense and Sensibility" or characters from "Northanger Abbey" and "Emma." The success of this model suggests a sustainable path for generating content that honors Austen's legacy while creating entirely new and original stories. By leveraging the deep pool of secondary characters left in Austen's literary canon, the "Austen Untold" franchise aims to rival the longevity and cultural impact of major streaming hits like "Bridgerton."