BritBox expands its Jane Austen adaptations with the Austen Untold anthology. The Other Elliot Sister will focus on Persuasion's Elizabeth Elliot, following the hit series about Mary Bennet.

BritBox has officially announced the development of a new anthology series titled Austen Untold, directly capitalizing on the critical and audience success of its breakout 2026 hit The Other Bennet Sister. This strategic expansion confirms the streaming platform's commitment to reimagining the literary legacy of Jane Austen through fresh, character-driven narratives that explore overlooked figures from her famous novels. The initiative marks a significant shift in how classic British period dramas are being produced for modern streaming audiences, prioritizing underrepresented perspectives within canonical stories.

Success Drives New Austen Anthology Plan

The announcement comes shortly after the conclusion of The Other Bennet Sister, which captured widespread attention by centering on Mary Bennet, the often-mocked middle sister of Pride and Prejudice. The show's ability to recontextualize beloved characters and give depth to a long-lamented figure resonated strongly with viewers, proving that there is substantial appetite for reinterpretations of Austen's work. This success has directly led to the commissioning of the new anthology, which will apply a similar treatment to other novels in Austen's bibliography.

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Focus Shifts To Persuasion And Elizabeth Elliot

The first installment of the Austen Untold anthology, titled The Other Elliot Sister, is set to focus on Persuasion, Austen's posthumously published final novel. Specifically, the narrative will shift its gaze away from the protagonist Anne Elliot to explore the life and perspective of Anne's older sister, Elizabeth Elliot. This decision mirrors the structural approach taken in The Other Bennet Sister, where the spotlight was moved from Elizabeth Bennet to her sister Mary, ensuring that the familiar world of Austen's novels is viewed through a new and compelling lens.

Broadening The Narrative Scope Of Classic Tales

Persuasion originally centered on Anne Elliot as she reconnected with her first love, but The Other Elliot Sister promises to delve into the dynamics of the Elliot family from a different angle. By focusing on Elizabeth, the series aims to highlight the social and personal pressures faced by women in the Regency era who did not fit the traditional mold of the romantic lead. This approach allows for a deeper exploration of family hierarchy, social standing, and the limited agency available to unmarried women of the time.

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Building On The Legacy Of Mary Bennet

The original series starred Ella Bruccoleri as Mary Bennet, portraying her journey from a socially awkward and insecure young woman to someone who defines herself independently of her critical family. The show detailed Mary's struggle against the negative self-image reinforced by her mother, Mrs. Bennet, played by Ruth Jones, and her quest for identity amidst a competitive marriage market. The upcoming specials and the new anthology continue to build on this foundation of self-discovery and romantic complexity.

Future Installments And Release Strategies

The Other Bennet Sister is preparing to air a three-episode Christmas special that will follow Mary's life as a married woman, addressing her insecurities and new responsibilities. These episodes will air weekly, with early access available to Premiere subscribers. Additionally, the show has spawned On the Box: The BritBox Podcast, hosted by Edith Bowman and Michelle Collins, which provides weekly breakdowns and behind-the-scenes insights starting in March 2026. The success of these initiatives suggests a robust future for Austen adaptations on the platform, with more untold stories likely to follow.