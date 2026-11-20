Parent company fined £1 million and manager suspended after heating duct collapse killed Wendy Jones at Pontins Brean Sands in 2019.

Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd has been ordered to pay a £1 million fine and £72,345 in prosecution costs after a catastrophic heating duct collapse at the Pontins Brean Sands holiday park resulted in the death of 68-year-old Wendy Jones. The ruling by Mr Justice Moody addresses the corporate manslaughter charge brought against the parent company following the February 2019 incident in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset. Wendy Jones, who was vacationing with her family, succumbed to her injuries six months after the accident, having spent her final months in hospital care.

The fatal incident occurred at approximately 6pm on February 9, 2019, inside the Fun Factory entertainment area, a venue with a capacity of up to 1,000 guests. A 40-metre section of structural ducting and ceiling detached from the overhead structure, falling in what the judge described as a domino fashion. The collapse exposed live, damaged electrical wiring and showered the area with wood, metal debris, and yellow foam insulation. Holidaymakers reported hearing a loud bang comparable to a bomb detonating, causing immediate chaos as eighteen people required medical attention on-site. Six individuals, including Wendy Jones and a baby, were transported by air ambulance to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

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Mr Justice Moody determined that the disaster was an accident waiting to happen, driven by Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd prioritizing cost savings over structural safety. The company engaged Stephen Bennison, a 60-year-old sound and lighting contractor from Farington, Lancashire, to install sound insulation slabs because he was cheaper than other options. This decision was made despite Bennison having no prior experience in the specific structural work required for the ventilation ducts. The judge noted that while the parent company possessed health and safety policies, they were fundamentally ignored during the execution of these renovation works.

Stephen Bennison accepted responsibility for the work but failed to produce a required method statement or risk assessment. He subcontracted the installation to ad-hoc tradesmen who also lacked experience with soundproofing procedures. A chartered surveyor later reported that the installation was inadequate and posed a collapse risk, yet Bennison essentially rejected these safety concerns. Furthermore, guests noticed a bulge in the ceiling just days before the accident and reported it to staff, but the warning was not escalated to management. Bennison was sentenced to ten months in prison, suspended for eighteen months, and ordered to pay £1,000 in costs for his casual disregard for health and safety obligations.

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Wendy Jones was visiting the Brean Sands site with her daughter Hayley Kendall, Kendall's partner, and her grandson. Mrs. Kendall was present in the Fun Factory playing bingo with her mother when the ceiling gave way. James Havard-Jones, Wendy Jones's son, testified that her life was cut short by negligence rather than an unforeseeable accident. He emphasized that the risk existed and was entirely preventable, asserting that nobody did what should have been done to stop the tragedy. The court found that while Britannia Jinky Jersey had invested heavily in the business since taking over in 2011, the specific safety failures in the Fun Factory constituted a gross breach of duty.

The judge concluded that it was only a matter of luck that no other fatalities occurred, as the injuries sustained by the eighteen victims were severe and life-threatening in multiple cases. Detective Superintendent Roger Doxsey of Avon and Somerset Police described the investigation as particularly complex, noting that errors during the installation were compounded by ignored warning signs. The prosecution highlighted that the use of a not suitably trained subcontractor at notably less cost had severe consequences that Wendy's family continues to suffer. The court emphasized that given the weight of the ducting and the volume of people present, it was a minor miracle that more people were not seriously injured or killed.

Witnesses at the scene described the terrifying moment when the entire roof appeared to collapse. Jennifer McGary recounted grabbing her children from the dance floor and witnessing screams and chaos as people cried and ran for safety. Lisa Cook, who was hit by part of the roof, expressed relief that the falling debris missed her head, while George Clark described throwing himself to the ground to escape a concrete piece that struck his shoulder. The panic resulted in bedlam, with emergency services arriving to find a devastated venue and traumatized guests.

The legal proceedings marked a significant conclusion to a case that began with a coroner's inquest and subsequent police investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service authorized the corporate manslaughter charge after reviewing the evidence of gross negligence by Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd. The judgment serves as a stark reminder of the legal and moral responsibilities held by holiday park operators to ensure the structural integrity of their entertainment venues. The fines and suspended sentence for Stephen Bennison reflect the judicial system's stance on the prioritization of profit over passenger safety in high-risk environments.

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The incident has left a lasting impact on the victims and their families, who have fought for accountability since the day of the tragedy. The detailed findings from the trial highlight specific failures in risk assessment and contractor management that led to the fatal collapse. Parents and guardians now face the emotional burden of knowing that Wendy Jones's death was entirely preventable. The case underscores the critical importance of adhering to strict health and safety protocols in public entertainment spaces to protect families on holiday.

Legal experts point to this case as a defining moment for corporate accountability in the leisure industry. The combination of the substantial fine and the personal liability faced by the contractor signals a toughening approach to workplace safety violations. Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd's failure to escalate guest concerns about the bulging ceiling represents a critical breakdown in internal reporting mechanisms. The court's recognition of these failures provides some closure for the Jones family, validating their long campaign for justice and transparency in corporate negligence cases.

The broader implications of this ruling extend to the management of third-party contractors in large-scale venues. The decision to hire a cheaper, less experienced contractor without verifying their capability for structural work was identified as a primary cause of the disaster. Industry observers suggest that this case will prompt holiday parks to review their procurement and safety oversight processes. The human cost of these corporate decisions remains the most significant takeaway, with Wendy Jones's death serving as a permanent reminder of the stakes involved in maintaining public safety standards.