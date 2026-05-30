Britain, US and Australia to Develop Underwater Drones to Protect Undersea Cables

The Aukus alliance will produce uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) to safeguard undersea cables increasingly targeted by Russian activities. The UK will contribute £150 million toward the project, expected to deliver by next year. The announcement follows concerns about Russian submarine operations near critical infrastructure and criticism of Aukus's slow progress. The initiative marks the first signature project under Aukus's Pillar Two focused on advanced capabilities like undersea robotics.

Britain, Australia and the US will develop underwater drone technology to protect undersea cables recently targeted by Russia n spy ships. The three countries, as part of the Aukus military alliance, will produce technology including uncrewed underwater vehicles , or underwater drones , which are expected to be ready by next year.

Aimed at assisting ships and submarines, UUVs can survey large areas of ocean and carry sensors or weapons. Defence Secretary John Healey announced the project alongside his US counterpart, Pete Hegseth, and Australia's deputy prime minister Richard Marles at a defence conference in Singapore. Though the full cost of the project is unknown, Mr Healey said the UK would contribute £150million. He said: 'This is what modern defence looks like.

We're stepping on the accelerator to develop cutting-edge tech to boost our collective deterrence and support our shared security.

' Last month Mr Healey said three Russian submarines had carried out a 'covert' operation over cables and pipelines in waters north of the UK. A British warship and plane were deployed to deter the Russian presence and Mr Healey said there was 'no evidence' of any damage to British Atlantic infrastructure.

Defence Secretary John Healey announced the project at a conference in Singapore on Saturday Mr Healey was joined by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Richard Marles, Australia's defence minister and deputy prime minister Russia's embassy in London denied Mr Healey's claims, the BBC reported. There are around 60 undersea cables on which the UK relies for data and energy - more than 90 per cent of the country's daily internet traffic travels through these connections.

Saturday's announcement followed criticism that the alliance had been too slow to deliver on its projects. Last month the Commons Defence Committee warned Aukus's latest project was yet to deliver on its promise and was running out of time to retain 'credibility'. Acknowledging criticism of the alliance's progress, Mr Healey said: 'For too long in Aukus, we talked too much and delivered too little.

' But he added: 'That has now changed under our three governments. ' The deal comes amid a broader shift within the Royal Navy to a 'hybrid' model with greater emphasis on unmanned technology. Uncrewed minehunters have been loaded on to the support ship RFA Lyme Bay for a possible deployment to the Strait of Hormuz as conflict continues in the Middle East.

Founded in 2021, Aukus aims to 'promote a free and open Indo-Pacific that is secure and stable' and is seen as a response to China's growing influence in the region. When the partnership was announced, the Chinese government denounced it saying it risked 'severely damaging regional peace' because of a 'cold war mentality'.

UUV technology is the first 'signature project' under Aukus's Pillar Two, where the three countries collaborate on 'advanced capabilities' in areas such as long-range hypersonic missiles, undersea robotics and artificial intelligence . The Royal Navy unveiled its first extra-large uncrewed underwater vessel, or UUV, in Plymouth last year It follows the alliance's Pillar One, which focused on providing Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines, with British and American vessels being based on rotation in Australian waters.

On Saturday the three politicians said an American nuclear-powered submarine would visit Australia next year as part of the 'Submarine Rotational Force-West' commitment to provide a submarine at Australia's Perth naval base. The UK's HMS Anson attack submarine visited the base earlier this year for maintenance which was reportedly cut short after war broke out in Iran.

Aukus's launch in 2021 directly resulted in Australia cancelling a contract to build 12 submarines with France in a deal which had been worth $37billion . At the time French President Emmanuel Macron said then-Australian prime minister Scott Morrison had lied to him over the deal, while then-French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the move 'a stab in the back'.





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Aukus Underwater Drones Undersea Cables UUV Russia UK US Australia John Healey Pete Hegseth Richard Marles

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