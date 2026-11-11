Britain Urges Offensive Posture to Counter Russian Threats

Former UK national security adviser Lord Sedwill calls for an offensive strategy to deter Russia, warning that defensive measures alone will not stop Putin's aggression.

Former UK national security adviser Lord Sedwill has urged Britain and its NATO allies to adopt an offensive posture against Russia, arguing that a purely defensive strategy will not deter Vladimir Putin's aggressive actions.

Strategic Shift from Defence to Offence

Lord Sedwill told senior military officers aboard the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales that the most effective defence may involve creating dilemmas for Russia, forcing the Kremlin to feel threatened and reconsider its moves.

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He highlighted the need for Britain to present Russia with strategic dilemmas, suggesting that deterrence requires not only robust defence but also a sense of jeopardy for the adversary.

Russia's Preparations on the Northern Flank

Russian forces are reinforcing command posts along the High North, building sandbag walls and installing anti‑drone netting to protect against NATO attacks, according to a senior Norwegian naval officer.

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Vice Admiral Rune Andersen reported that Russia is increasing its presence on NATO's northern flank, exploiting geography to threaten collective defences and sow instability.

Hybrid Warfare and Cyber Threats

Lord Sedwill also warned that the UK faces daily hybrid warfare, including cyber‑attacks, bomb threats, assassination attempts and financial manipulation, with Iranian operatives targeting UK politics.

He cited Iranian bots flooding social media with messages supporting Scottish independence as an example of cyber influence aimed at undermining political cohesion.

Implications for NATO and Future Actions

The former Cabinet Secretary stressed that NATO, while a defensive alliance, must not concede initiative to the Kremlin and should impose a sense of jeopardy that makes President Putin think twice before probing the alliance.

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He called for coordinated actions among NATO members to ensure that deterrence is achieved through a combination of defence and calculated offensive measures, thereby reducing the risk of misunderstandings and potential conflict escalation.