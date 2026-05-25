Britain sizzles in record heat as Britons flock to parks and beaches

Britain is bracing for its hottest Bank Holiday ever with temperatures set to soar to a historic 35C today. See the scorching highs that Britain enjoyed over the weekend and how the heatwave has affected various parts of the country

Britain is preparing for its hottest Bank Holiday on record as temperatures surge with highs of 35C forecasted today. The current May record of 32.8C may be about to be broken as record heat has plagued the UK for the past four days.

Early morning swimmers were spotted at Hyde Park's Serpentine and temperatures have soared to 32.3C at Kew Gardens in south-west London, with southern parts of the country reaching highs as hot as the Mediterranean. Eight regions in the UK officially entered heatwave conditions on Sunday after three days of temperatures above the threshold. The Meteorological Office said that this heatwave is unprecedented for the time of year, with overnight temperatures potentially leading to records being broken and making sleeping uncomfortable





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UK Heatwave Record Temperatures Bank Holiday Weather Forecast Sunny Days

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