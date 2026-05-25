Britain Sizzles in Record Breaking Heatwave

Britain is experiencing a record breaking heatwave with temperatures soaring to 36C. The Met Office has warned that sweltering temperatures could reach up to 36C in the south east of England by 2pm on Tuesday. The heatwave has been driven by the development of high pressure over the country that caused air to sink, compress and heat.

Tuesday is set to be even hotter than Monday's record breaking heatwave with temperatures soaring to 36C. The Met Office has warned that sweltering temperatures could reach up to 36C in the south east of England by 2pm on Tuesday - just a day after Britain recorded its hottest ever May day.

A searing 34.8C was recorded in Kew Gardens, south-west London, exceeding the previous hottest May day of 32.8C in 1944 - as well as the bank holiday record of 33.3C in August 2019. The Met Office said the 34.8C heat is 'exceptional in the UK even in mid summer, let alone in May'. Up to nine counties saw record breaking temperatures today amid a 'historic' 35C bank holiday heatwave in Britain.

Tens of thousands of Britons flocked to the coast and beauty spots to bask in the blistering heat despite official government guidance to stay out of the sun during the hottest times of the day. Wales saw its hottest ever temperature in May on Monday evening, with 32.2C recorded at Hawarden Airport in Flintshire. The previous record of 30.6C in Newport stood for 82 years.

Greater London, Surrey, Norfolk and Oxfordshire, saw temperatures soar above 32C - and the Met Office forecasts the mercury could yet climb to 36C tomorrow. The Met Office has warned that sweltering temperatures could reach up to 36C in the south east of England by 2pm on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of Britons descended on beaches today, including in Bournemouth. Tourists and families cool off in the sea at Bournemouth beach.

The beach was completely full to the brim on Bank Holiday Monday. People enjoy the hot weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset. Are you in Lerwick? Email adam.pogrund@dailymail.co.uk Amber and yellow health alerts remain in place across England, as temperatures continue to soar on what the Met Office has described as an 'unprecedented' heatwave for this time of year.

But the hot weather isn't being enjoyed everywhere. As most of Britain boils, Lerwick, in the Shetland Islands, will see a peak temperature of 12C on Tuesday. The heat warnings came as a man died on the beach in Hastings, East Sussex, following a 'medical incident', and a 15-year-old boy drowned at Swanholme Lakes in Lincoln on Sunday.

Elsewhere, almost 60 people were treated for conditions including heat exhaustion at the Edinburgh Marathon on Sunday and around 500 properties supplied by South East Water, in Sussex and Kent, were hit with outages and low pressure. On Monday, beaches across the country were full of sunseekers while others descended on lidos and parks as they made the most of the final day of a scorching weekend.

The record high temperature of 34.8C was recorded in Kew Gardens at around 4pm, beating the previous records of 34C at Heathrow Airport and Bushy Park, Teddington, earlier on Monday. The previous hottest ever May day of 32.8C was recorded in Camden Square, north London, on May 22, 1922, and in Horsham, Tunbridge Wells and Regent's Park on May 29 1944.

In a record-breaking spell of hot weather, temperatures soared to 30.9C in Wales, 25.5C in Scotland and 24.6C in Northern Ireland. Tomorrow is expected to be another extremely hot day, with a peak of 35C expected in London, the Home Counties and Cambridgeshire. The blistering heat will continue through the week, with highs of 31C forecast for Wednesday, 30C on Thursday, 27C on Friday and 28C on Saturday.

Tom Morgan, a Met Office meteorologist, said: 'We rarely see temperatures above 35C, even in the summer months, so to see temperatures getting close to 35C in May is, as I say, pretty historic.

' The Met Office said the warm spell has been driven by the development of high pressure over the country that caused air to sink, compress and heat. Scientists say the record-breaking heat is a stark reminder of how the climate crisis is impacting lives in the UK. More heatwaves are expected across the summer due to the developing 'super El Niño'.

The phenomenon, which supercharges weather events such as making heatwaves hotter, is predicted to hit in 2027 but it is expected to begin emerging this summer





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