Britain's Young People Not Ready for Work

The National Crisis Facing Britain's Young People. Nearly a million young people are not working, studying, or training, known as NEETs. NEET numbers have been rising for years and are fueled by ill health and disability. The system based largely on academic rigour and exams does not prepare students for what comes next. Employers and schools are more likely to operate in parallel universes. Entry-level jobs are disappearing, and work experience is not often prioritized. Many young people apply for jobs they don't want to pursue and keep applying, showing effort rather than apathy.

Kids aren't leaving school ready for work – and we've all been conned into thinking that's normal. A million young Brits aren't working, studying or training, according to a review led by former health secretary Alan Milburn.

Certain aspects of the education and job market have contributed to this issue. Six in ten young people did no work experience last year, and entry-level roles have been disappearing.

As a result, our young people are not equipped with basic skills like communication, collaboration, and adaptability necessary for success in the workforce





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Britain's Youth Education Workforce Skills Gap Awareness Neets

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