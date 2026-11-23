The Princess of Wales speaks candidly about cancer in the documentary Heal, which follows her National Three Peaks Challenge and will air on the BBC on Nov 29.

The Princess of Wales speaks candidly about the impact of her cancer diagnosis in a deeply emotional new documentary called Heal. The BBC film follows Kate as she completes the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon within 24 hours.

Kate finished the challenge in June to raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The trailer was previewed on BBC's The One Show ahead of the film's release on Sunday. It shows Kate climbing the mountains, meeting other adventurers along the way and hugging her husband Prince William and their children George, Charlotte and Louis at the end. In the trailer Kate says: Cancer does change you.

Also read James Middleton Praises Kate's Resilience in Heal Documentary

It changes your body. It changes you physically. You have to go through treatment and surgeries and everything. But there is a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you.

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Kate Reflects On Mortality

She reflects on facing her own mortality. When you're faced with your own mortality, you have to accept that life is not infinite, she says. In those moments, yes, shift does happen. It does open you up.

I think it softens your heart. Once you experience something like that, it is very hard to go back to the person you were before, she adds. That's when change can happen. That's when things can renew and grow.

And this journey, for me, is that really. It's the chance to explore what life looks like, what healing looks like, beyond diagnosis, beyond treatment. She describes healing as a journey. It is about how to reconnect with the things you once knew, and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty.

She also says people should not face hardship alone. It's clear we're not meant to carry life's challenges alone, she says. Things can renew and grow. Often, it is through pain that we realise there's a greater beauty that lies beyond that.

Details Of Kate Cancer Diagnosis

Kate was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 following major abdominal surgery and underwent chemotherapy. She did not reveal what type of cancer she was treated for. In January 2025 she disclosed that the cancer was in remission and has gradually resumed public duties. She carried out the Three Peaks Challenge solo, supported en route by Mountain Rescue.

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As she climbed Ben Nevis she met 11-year-old wheelchair user Ted Haslam, who was doing the same challenge with family and friends for Molly Olly's Wishes, a charity supporting children with serious illnesses. Kate later made a donation to him. In September she invited fellow Three Peaks Challenge adventurers for tea at Windsor Castle. Her brother James Middleton, 39, who joined her for parts of the challenge, appears in the documentary.

He tells her that unlike some other cancer patients she had no chance to ring a bell to mark the end of treatment. So, maybe this is your ringing of the bell, he says. Weeks before the challenge, Kate had hugged 30-year-old breast cancer patient Claire Lorente as she rang the bell at the Christie hospital in Manchester to mark the end of her own treatment.

Heal Documentary Aims To Help

Kensington Palace said the princess hopes the documentary helps others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer. It also aims to transform access to holistic cancer care that supports wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis. Kate Phillips, BBC chief content officer, called it a rare insight into the princess's experience of serious illness and recovery, told in her own words.

Set against her remarkable Three Peaks Challenge, it is a powerful reflection of resilience, hope, and the people, places and experiences that can help us heal, she said. We hope it will resonate with BBC viewers and provide comfort and support to those navigating their own health challenges. Heal will be broadcast by the BBC in Britain on Nov. 29.

Charity Proceeds And Broadcast Dates

It airs on NBCUniversal in the United States on Nov. 30, on Australia's Channel 9 on Dec. 1 and on Canada's CTV and Noovo on Dec. 7. Kensington Palace said proceeds from its distribution will go to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to help people living with and beyond cancer.