The Princess of Wales opens up about finding hope and joy amid uncertainty in a new documentary reflecting on life since her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales opens up about finding hope and joy amid uncertainty in a new documentary exploring life since her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

“Heal” follows 44-year-old Kate as she attempts the Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. She completed the feat in June to raise money for the cancer charity of the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she was treated. In a trailer released Saturday by Prince William and Kate’s Kensington Palace office, the princess reflects on her cancer journey and speaks to others about their experiences.

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Kate, who is married to the heir to the British throne, announced in March 2024 that she had cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy following major abdominal surgery. She did not reveal what type of cancer she was treated for. Kate disclosed in January 2025 that she was in remission and has gradually resumed her public duties, visiting India with William earlier this month. In the trailer, Kate says cancer changes people profoundly, and “healing is a journey.

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How to reconnect with the things you once knew, and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty. ” She adds that “it’s clear we’re not meant to carry life’s challenges alone” and “often, it is through pain that we realize there’s a greater beauty that lies beyond that.

” “Heal” will be broadcast by the BBC in Britain on Nov. 29, by NBCUniversal in the United States on Nov. 30, on Australia’s Channel 9 Dec. 1 and Canada’s CTV and Noovo on Dec. 7. Kensington Palace said proceeds from its distribution will go to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.