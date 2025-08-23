Britain's Oldest Person Celebrates 116th Birthday

Ethel Caterham, a British woman residing in Surrey, England, became the oldest person alive upon reaching the age of 116. Caterham, who holds the Guinness World Record, celebrated her birthday privately with her family, graciously declining interview requests.

Ethel Caterham , a British woman residing in Surrey, England, celebrated her 116th birthday, marking her as the oldest person alive. Caterham, who prefers to celebrate quietly with her family, holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest living person. Hallmark Luxury Care Homes, where Caterham resides, released a statement on her behalf expressing gratitude for the well wishes received. Caterham, who declined interviews, is a notable figure for her extraordinary longevity.

She was born in Shipton Bellinger, Hampshire, in 1907, and throughout her life, she has embraced a positive outlook and open mindset. In past interviews, Caterham has shared the secrets to her remarkable lifespan. She attributes it, in part, to a generally agreeable approach to life's challenges and a willingness to embrace opportunities. She emphasized the importance of saying yes to life's experiences, maintaining a positive mental attitude, and practicing moderation in all things. Caterham's family history also reveals a predisposition for longevity. One of her older sisters, Gladys Babilas, lived to the age of 104. Married in 1933 to her late husband, Norman Caterham, who passed away in 1976, Caterham has outlived both her children, Gem and Anne. Gem died in the early 2000s, while Anne passed away from cancer in February 2020, at the age of 82. Guinness World Records extended its birthday greetings to Caterham, acknowledging her record-breaking life and wishing her well in her 116th year. Caterham's enduring legacy serves as an inspiration to many, reminding us of the power of positivity, embracing life's opportunities, and the enduring strength of the human spirit





6abc / 🏆 250. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ethel Caterham Oldest Person Guinness World Records Longevity Birthday

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World's oldest living person, Britain's Ethel Caterham, celebrates 116th birthday 'at her own pace'Britain's Ethel Caterham, the world's oldest living person, is celebrating her 116th birthday 'at her own pace.'

Read more »

Japan's oldest person is a 114-year-old retired doctorShigeko Kagawa, a 114-year-old retired physician from Nara Prefecture, has become Japan’s oldest living person. This follows the death of 114-year-old Miyoko Hiroyasu, as reported by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Read more »

Japan's oldest person is a 114-year-old retired doctor who carried an Olympic torchShigeko Kagawa, a 114-year-old retired physician from Nara Prefecture, has become Japan’s oldest living person

Read more »

World's oldest living person celebrates 116th birthdayEthel Caterham was born Aug. 21, 1909.

Read more »

Depth perception differs from person to person and can be improved.Our ability to perceive the three-dimensional world can be lost without notice, yet cases like Stereo Sue reveal that even in adulthood, hidden perceptual worlds can be unlocked.

Read more »

This 85-Year-Old Glenlivet Is the Oldest Whisky in the WorldIn October, Gordon & Macphail will release an 85-year-old Glenlivet single malt whisky, the oldest whisky in the world.

Read more »