Britain's national security at threat as Defence Investment Plan is delayed yet again

The Defence Investment Plan, which is expected to set out funding for Britain's depleted and overstretched armed forces over the next four years, is still 'weeks' away from being published. The delay has been met with dismay by two of Britain's most senior former military chiefs, who have warned that the continued delay poses a major risk to Britons' security.

A former head of the British Army has expressed concern over Britain's national security and place in NATO due to the government's delay in publishing the Defence Investment Plan .

The plan, which was originally promised by Sir Keir Starmer for last autumn, is still 'weeks' away from being published, despite the latest update. The delay has been met with dismay by two of Britain's most senior former military chiefs, who have warned that the continued delay poses a major risk to Britons' security.

General Dannatt, who served as Chief of the General Staff from 2006 to 2009, has stated that the delay is putting the security of the country and Europe through NATO membership at severe risk. He also accused the government of being weak and unable to provide leadership. Admiral Lord Alan West, the former First Sea Lord, has also condemned the delay, stating that it is 'extremely damaging' to Britain's defence.

He has also criticized the government's political infighting at a time of acute national crisis. The Defence Investment Plan is expected to set out funding for Britain's depleted and overstretched armed forces over the next four years. It is expected that the government will find between £15 billion and £18 billion of additional spending for the military, following pressure from NATO countries to up their contributions.

The delay has already had a brutal impact on Britain's defence production industry, with British companies forced to shut up shop or move overseas to secure funding. The government has denied that the delay is due to a desire to 'put it off', but instead claimed that it is due to a desire to 'get it right'.

However, critics have accused the government of delaying the publication until after the Makerfield by-election on June 18, in order to avoid criticism of pending cuts to the Armed Forces. Two former Defence Secretaries, Dame Penny Mordaunt and Sir Gavin Williamson, have also added their voices to the list of people calling on the government to finally act and make the announcement.

Dame Penny Mordaunt has stated that the government seems incapable of acting, and that every day of delay to the DIP is a day that the armed forces and industrial base are set back in modernising defence against the already present threat





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Britain's National Security Defence Investment Plan NATO General Dannatt Admiral Lord Alan West

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour Accused of Chaos Over Starmer-Burnham Transition Plan and Defence DelaysThe Labour Party faces accusations of infighting and paralysis as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reportedly plans a six-month handover to Andy Burnham, while defence spending plans are delayed. Conservatives criticize the government's indecision and internal conflict.

Read more »

Defence Firms Must Accept Woke Conditions for MoD ContractsThe MoD requires defence firms to meet woke conditions like tackling eco-inequality for cyber defence contracts, sparking criticism from MPs who say a woke agenda has captured billions in public spending.

Read more »

Liverpool part company with Arne Slot after title defence failureLiverpool have made the decision to part ways with Arne Slot after a disappointing title defence season. The Reds have turned to Andoni Iraola as the front-runner to take over the managerial reins.

Read more »

Senior military leaders warn that delay of Defence Investment Plan endangers UK security and NATO standingFormer top commanders condemn the government's repeated postponement of the Defence Investment Plan, saying each week of delay raises the risk to Britain, weakens NATO ties and harms the defence industry, while political infighting distracts from urgent security needs.

Read more »