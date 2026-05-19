Britain's Mass Migration and the Party's Response: Reform UK's Home Affairs Spokesman, Zia Yusuf

Zia Yusuf, the home affairs spokesman for Reform UK, discusses the overwhelming levels of mass migration Britain has experienced in recent years and what the party will do when it wins the next general election.

On Sunday, Reform UK home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf posted a video discussing mass migration Britain has had in recent years, the huge levels of which and what the party will do about it when it wins the next general election .

He described how since 2005, Britain has been overwhelmed with millions arriving, destabilizing the country in countless ways. He also explained how many of the millions who arrived under the last Tory government are now about to qualify for indefinite leave to remain, entitling them to a lifetime of benefits and why that policy must be reversed





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Zia Yusuf Reform UK Britain's Mass Migration Mass Migration Britain Party's Response Next General Election Indefinite Leave To Remain Policy Reversal

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