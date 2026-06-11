The housing market in Britain remains 'fragile' as buyer demand, sales, and prices slide amid fears of interest rate hikes. A survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) showed that a series of market indicators remained 'in negative territory' last month, indicating weaker demand.

Britain's housing market remains 'fragile' as buyer demand , sales, and prices slide amid interest rate hike fears, according to estate agents . A survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) showed that a series of market indicators remained 'in negative territory' last month.

It comes after Donald Trump's Iran war pushed up inflation fears, causing hopes for rate cuts this year to evaporate. Although the Bank of England has not hiked rates, the changed expectations have seen lenders pull their best mortgage deals from the market, dampening activity. Last week, lender Halifax reported that house prices dropped by 0.1 per cent in May, marking the first time in two years that prices have fallen for three months in a row.

Inflation fears have pushed up interest rate expectations, which has dampened the housing market





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Housing Market Buyer Demand Sales Prices Interest Rate Hike Fears Estate Agents Royal Institution Of Chartered Surveyors (RICS Donald Trump's Iran War Inflation Fears Rate Cuts Bank Of England Lenders Mortgage Deals Activity House Prices May Two Years Three Months In A Row Inflation Figures Price Pressures Prospect Of Further Rate Rises Market Sentiment Fragile

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