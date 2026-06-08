Britain's happiest places revealed with Northern Ireland topping the list

Northern Ireland has been revealed as the happiest place in the UK, with nearly 95 per cent of residents feeling satisfied with their lot. The region topped the list of the UK's jolliest regions, according to the Measures of National Wellbeing index from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Britain's happiest places have been revealed, with nearly 95 per cent of residents in one area feeling satisfied with their lot. Northern Ireland topped the list of the UK's jolliest regions, according to the Measures of National Wellbeing index from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Just 5.1 per cent of locals reported having low happiness when the survey was conducted in December last year. The next happiest region was the south-east of England, where only 7.4 per cent of people reported feeling unhappy.

Meanwhile, the north-east of England was the gloomiest location, with 10.4 per cent of people declaring themselves unhappy, followed by Yorkshire and the Humber at 8.9 per cent. At a time the UK remains gripped by political chaos and ruled by an unpopular Labour government, ordinary Brits are surprisingly chipper. In fact, just 8.1 per cent rated their happiness as low in October to December 2025.

Things were less positive when it came to other aspects of wellbeing, with 23.6 per cent describing feeling high anxiety in the day before they were surveyed. The survey revealed widespread scepticism of politicians, with just 29.2 per cent of people saying in March that they tend to trust the UK government, while just one in three adults (33.8 per cent) reported they are satisfied with the legal system.

But Brits were happier with matters closer to home, with two-thirds saying they generally trust most other people and six in seven feeling fairly or very satisfied with their social relationships. The ONS survey also identified the growth in young Neets, who are not in education, employment or training. Official figures showed there are now one million Neets aged 16 to 24.

The British Chambers of Commerce recently said it expects the jobless rate among 16 to 24-year-olds to rise from the current level of 16.2 per cent to 17.9 per cent by spring next year. That would be the highest level since early 2014 and add another 79,000 to the army of youngsters unable to find a job - taking the total to over 800,000.

The BCC warned overall unemployment is heading for a 12-year high of 5.5 per cent as the economy slows to a crawl with growth of just 0.9 per cent this year and 1 per cent in 2027. It follows last week's long-awaited report by former Labour cabinet minister Alan Milburn that warned Britain faces a lost generation of jobless youngsters without major reform.

Critics have warned that higher taxes on business - including an increase in national insurance contributions (NICs) - as well as inflation-busting hikes to the minimum wage for younger workers have priced them out of jobs. The BCC demanded bolder action to tackle those at risk before they join the swelling ranks of Neets - including better careers education and training as well as reducing costs for employers.

BCC economist David Bharier said: With youth unemployment approaching 18 per cent by mid-2027, the UK risks weakening the skills pipeline it needs for the next economy. David McDowall, chief executive of Stonegate Group, which has more than 4,500 sites and owns chains including Slug & Lettuce and Be At One, said: Today's youth unemployment figures are a stark reminder of what happens when government policy actively penalises this job creation.

If the Government is serious about reversing this rise in youth unemployment, it must first review its own policy decisions. We don't lack the desire to hire young people; we lack the economic breathing room to do so. I implore the Chancellor to reverse the increase in NICs to give our sector, and the wider UK High Street, the support it needs to reinvigorate youth employment





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Britain's Happiest Places Northern Ireland Office For National Statistics Measures Of National Wellbeing Index Youth Unemployment British Chambers Of Commerce National Insurance Contributions Minimum Wage

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