Britain's Got Talent Probed David Walliams Over Teenage Girls in Dressing Room

Britain's Got Talent bosses investigated David Walliams over claims he took teenage girls into his dressing room, but found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Britain's Got Talent bosses investigated David Walliams after learning he had taken teenage girls into his dressing room six years ago, but they said they found no 'smoking gun' that would justify dismissing the ITV judge. Walliams, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and preying on multiple teenagers, denies any wrongdoing. The investigation followed claims that he had behaved inappropriately at the Fountain Studios in Wembley.

Walliams was also named as the celebrity who sought an injunction to prevent publication of the claims, arguing that he would take his own life if the allegations became public. He told the High Court that he would kill himself if his identity were revealed. The allegations were the subject of an ITV documentary titled David Walliams: Power and Silence.

Also read David Walliams: 'Britain's Got Talent' Producer Issues Statement

How Britain's Got Talent Investigated the Dressing Room Claims

Britain's Got Talent bosses looked into the claims around 2020 after being shown social media posts and receiving calls from journalists. BGT sources said no formal complaints had been made by any young women at that stage, so the review was conducted on an informal basis without any external company being brought in.

According to a show source, the investigation focused on who Walliams had invited to the programme. Chiefs examined his family and friends guest list, but BGT sources said there was 'no way' to check whether those on the list were people he had met on MySpace or any other social media platform. The source added that the girls would have been on the friends and family list, so nobody had a clue who they were.

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Sources said the young women had been placed on the list by Walliams' personal assistant at his request. For several years, they have insisted that his door was always left open and that they were given cupcakes and soft drinks during their visits.

Competing Accounts From Accusers, Simon Cowell and Downing Street

One woman named Abby, who was invited to the show, told ITV's documentary that she and three other teenagers were in his dressing room alone with the door closed. Her account directly contradicts the version given by Walliams' supporters and the claim that the door was always open.

Simon Cowell, the BGT creator and judge who is 67, has not spoken to Walliams since 2022, when Walliams made his final appearance on the talent show after joining in 2012. Cowell distanced himself from Walliams four years ago, which sources say was after he feared that his fellow BGT star was 'not a good person'. A friend of Cowell said he 'won't ever again' have anything to do with Walliams.

Downing Street said allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women were 'deeply troubling' and that the Government was 'concerned' about the use of injunctions. Labour has suspended Walliams as a party member, it later emerged.

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Allegations Against David Walliams and What Follows

One accuser, named as Jade by ITV News and The Guardian, alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Walliams when she was 15 after he contacted her online. Jade claims they met in Soho before he drove her to his home in his Aston Martin. She alleges the assault took place at Supernova Heights, the mansion once owned by Oasis star Noel Gallagher.

Walliams is accused of 'abusing his status' on Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent and of engaging in 'inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities' with 'a large number' of young women and girls. He denies any wrongdoing. The injunction request came 24 hours after Russell Brand was jailed for ten-and-a-half years for rape, a development that has intensified public debate over the use of such legal orders in cases involving allegations of sexual misconduct.