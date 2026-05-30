Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell left terrified by death-defying act Liwei Yang

Simon Cowell was left terrified by contestant Liwei Yang's death-defying performance on Britain's Got Talent. Liwei, a fire juggler, left the panel and viewers on the edge of their seats as she swung huge fiery ropes above her head before balancing a smouldering table on her feet.

Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell was left terrified by contestant death defying act Liwei Yang 's performance during Saturday's live final. The fire juggler left the panel and viewers on the edge of their seats as she swung huge fiery ropes above her head before balancing a smouldering table on her feet.

Liwei opened the show in incredible fashion after receiving KSI's Golden Buzzer during the semi-finals. And while KSI branded it a BGT winning performance a terrified Simon exclaimed: I thought you were on fire!

While fans said: Liwei Yang is amazing Wouldn't mind if she won she deserves it: Liwei Yang holy sh*** what an opener the first 5 seconds won me over already The talent required to do what Liwei Yang & her husband have done Well done both Bet she gets overlooked by a singer Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell was left terrified by contestant death defying act Liwei Yang's performance during Saturday's live final The fire juggler left the panel and viewers on the edge of their seats as she swung huge fiery ropes above her head before balancing a smouldering table on her feet Last week Simon Cowell took a swipe at Jeremy Clarkson as The Hawkstone Farmers Choir took to the ITV stage The choir which was founded by former Top Gear host and Prime Video star Jeremy 65 performed as part of the semi-final in front of Simon 66 and his fellow judges Amanda Holden KSI and Alesha Dixon Singing Bastille's Pompeii they blew fans away with their rendition and were awarded a place in this weekend's coveted final thanks to the public vote But it didn't stop Simon from passing his judgement of the choir and he took an opportunity to make a cheeky jibe towards Jeremy in the process Following their semi-final performance Simon told the choir: You're not a professional choir however I love what you stand for It might be quite annoying to see Jeremy Clarkson's smug face that's the only downside He's a friend of mine Liwei opened the show in incredible fashion after receiving KSI's Golden Buzzer during the semi-finals And while KSI branded it a BGT winning performance a terrified Simon exclaimed: I thought you were on fire!

While fans said: Liwei Yang is amazing!

Wouldn't mind if she won she deserves it: Liwei Yang holy sh*** what an opener the first 5 seconds won me over already Simon concluded: However more importantly this is about you and you did brilliantly well Congratulations The choir which is now run by farmers Simon Gwilliam and Lizzy Dean was originally set up by Jeremy after searching for singing agricultural workers to appear in an advert for his Hawkstone beer range Despite Simon hinting earlier in the show that the choir had been tipped to win the farming singers were still stunned when their names were called for the final Speaking to hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly the group explained how they'd been inspired to sing in a bid to help other farmers struggling with loneliness and mental health issues Jeremy shared his excitement at seeing the choir make it through to the final in a video posted to social media which saw him celebrating with Clarkson's Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper The duo filmed themselves congratulating the singers in front of a cheering crowd at Farm Fest Britain's Got Talent fans on social media are convinced The Hawkstone Choir will bag the win this year following the semi-final performance





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Britain's Got Talent Simon Cowell Liwei Yang Death-Defying Act Fire Juggler

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Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell left terrified by death-defying act Liwei Yang's performanceBritain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell was left terrified by death-defying act Liwei Yang's performance during Saturday's live final. The fire juggler left the panel and viewers on the edge of their seats as she swung huge fiery ropes above her head before balancing a smouldering table on her feet.

Read more »