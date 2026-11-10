Britain's Got Talent Investigated David Walliams After Teenager Allegations

ITV producers investigated David Walliams regarding allegations of inappropriate conduct with teenagers but found no evidence to terminate his contract.

Producers at Britain's Got Talent initiated an internal investigation into David Walliams after receiving reports that the television personality had invited teenage girls into his dressing room at Fountain Studios in Wembley. The inquiry was triggered by alerts from journalists and social media posts highlighting claims of inappropriate behavior, prompting management to review who had been granted access to his private space.

Investigation Findings And Access Protocols

Although the production team examined the records of individuals invited to the set, sources indicate they could not verify if guests on the family and friends list were people Walliams had met on MySpace or other social media platforms. Consequently, the investigation concluded there was no definitive evidence of wrongdoing, leading bosses to decide against terminating his contract despite the serious nature of the initial reports.

Also read David Walliams Shows, Including ‘Little Britain,’ Removed From BBC Streaming Platform

The production company Fremantle and Simon Cowell's former firm SyCo Entertainment received no formal complaints from the young women involved during the period under scrutiny. Insiders state that Walliams maintained an open-door policy for years while assistants provided refreshments to the visitors, a practice used to counter allegations that he engaged in secretive meetings.

Social Media Evidence And Guest Lists

Walliams, who is fifty-five years old, faced intense public scrutiny after being named as the celebrity seeking a High Court injunction to prevent the publication of sexual misconduct allegations. He argued in court that the exposure of his identity would lead him to take his own life, a statement made shortly after comedian Russell Brand was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison for rape.

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The investigation relied heavily on digital footprints, yet producers admitted they lacked the means to trace the origins of many names on the guest lists. This limitation meant that even when journalists raised concerns about specific interactions, the production team could not confirm whether those encounters violated professional standards or occurred outside the scope of their monitoring capabilities.

Simon Cowell Distance From Colleague

Simon Cowell has not spoken to Walliams since 2022, four years after the judge made his final appearance on the talent show. Sources close to the music mogul suggest this silence stems from Cowell's belief that Walliams was not a good person, marking a stark contrast to their previous relationship characterized by public camaraderie and playful banter on screen.

Cowell reportedly expressed relief that Walliams had left the program, having distanced himself from the actor well before the recent legal battles escalated. Their partnership, which began when Cowell joined the panel in 2012, ended abruptly following an incident where Walliams was recorded making offensive comments about contestants at the London Palladium.

Legal Actions And Political Response

Multiple accusers have come forward with detailed accounts of alleged abuse, including Jade, who claims she was sexually assaulted by Walliams when she was fifteen years old. She alleges that he contacted her online, drove her to his home in an Aston Martin, and assaulted her at Supernova Heights, a mansion previously owned by Noel Gallagher.

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The political fallout has reached Downing Street, where government officials described the allegations as deeply troubling and expressed concern over the use of injunctions to suppress information. Labour has suspended Walliams as a party member, reflecting the broader societal impact of these revelations on his public standing and professional relationships.