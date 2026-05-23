Britain's Got Talent: Hawkstone Farmers' Choir becomes final act after drone act's surprise Golden Buzzer

Hawkstone Farmers' Choir, a choir run by farmers Simon Gwilliam and Lizzy Dean, was originally set up by Jeremy Clarkson after searching for singing agricultural workers to appear in an advert for his Hawkstone beer range. Despite judge Simon Cowell hinting earlier in the show that the choir had been 'tipped to win', the farming singers were still stunned when their names were called.

Hawkstone Farmers' Choir became the final act to reach Britain's Got Talent after drone performers Celestial were sent through in a shock Golden Buzzer twist on Saturday.

The choir, which is now run by farmers Simon Gwilliam and Lizzy Dean, was originally set up by the former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson after searching for singing agricultural workers to appear in an advert for his Hawkstone beer range. Despite judge Simon Cowell hinting earlier in the show that the choir had been 'tipped to win', the farming singers were still stunned when their names were called.

Speaking to hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, the group explained how they'd been inspired to sing in a bid to help other farmers struggling with loneliness and mental health issues. It comes after Ant and Dec announced the judges would be given a surprise joint Golden Buzzer and send an act through to next week's final in a shock twist, leaving viewers furious.

Following the performance, that saw the team's drones make shapes in the sky outside the studio, Alesha Dixon said: 'That was one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen on this show.

' Hawkstone Farmers' Choir became the final act to reach Britain Got Talent after drone performers Celestial were sent through in a shock Golden Buzzer twist on Saturday. At the beginning of the show, viewers were left furious after hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced the judges would be given a surprise joint Golden Buzzer.

While Simon was left almost speechless before adding: 'That was one of the most beautiful, incredible productions we've had on this show for years 'I don't think it gets better than that'. As Simon and Alesha joined Amanda Holden and KSI to send the 'epic' drone act through to the final, fans were unimpressed by the new twist. Taking to X, they said: 'Can't Ant and Dec have a Golden Buzzer in the Semi Final?

': 'So if they win and go to the royal variety are they going to say “right folks, everyone outside for the next act of the night”', 'It’s a group golden buzzer. really it probably should’ve been Ant and Dec though'. During their audition for the ITV show, Hawkstone Farmers' Choir - aged between 27 and 74 - performed a rendition of 'One Day Like This' by Elbow.

They certainly impressed judge Amanda, who used the Golden Buzzer to send the choir through to the live shows. Viewers can expect to see more of the choir on-screen, as they will be featuring in the upcoming fifth series of Clarkson's Farm. Jeremy, 66, who has fronted the hit Prime Video series since 2021, helped to form the choir, while they are supported by his Hawkstone Brewery.

A TV insider told The Sun: 'Filming for series five is well and truly under way and the finished show is likely to air next year. The choir, was originally set up by the former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson after searching for singing agricultural workers to appear in an advert for his Hawkstone beer range.

Despite judge Simon Cowell hinting earlier in the show that the choir had been 'tipped to win', the farming singers were still stunned when their names were called





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Britain's Got Talent Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Golden Buzzer Jeremy Clarkson Ant Mcpartlin Declan Donnelly Alesha Dixon Simon Cowell Amanda Holden KSI Drone Act One Day Like This Elbow Clarkson's Farm Hawkstone Brewery Prime Video Series Mental Health Charities Mental Health Awareness Mental Health Challenges Agricultural Community Shout Victoria Hornby Golden Buzzer Twist Surprise Twist Shock Twist Logistical Reasons Fans X Ant And Dec Golden Buzzer Semi-Final Royal Variety Broadcast Standards Banning Compliance Fundraising Charity Partner Training Volunteers Saving Lives Vinyl Profits Mental Wellbeing Agricultural Community Mental Health Challenges Agricultural Workers Advert Beer Range Top Gear Presenter Former Top Gear Presenter Prime Video Series Fifth Series Filming Finished Show Air Next Year TV Insider The Sun Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Brewery Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Jeremy Clarkson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Tinder Swindler: Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews draws parallels to convicted conman Simon LevievThe comparisons between Simon Leviev, a convicted conman, and Lee Andrews, Katie Price's husband, are drawing parallels between their lavish lifestyles and chaotic finances. Both men have presented themselves as ultra-wealthy businessmen with influential connections and a lavish lifestyle, despite questions raised about their background and business dealings. The similarities to the Tinder Swindler story - dramatic claims, mysterious disappearances and carefully curated luxury branding - are difficult to ignore.

Read more »

Lee Andrews' Luxury Lifestyle Sparks Recall of Simon LevievThe relationship between Lee, Katie Price's husband, and Simon Leviev has sparked comparisons due to their both presenting themselves as wealthy businessmen with lavish lifestyles, while being accused of dubious financial practices.

Read more »

Human urine becomes option for farmers in fertilizer supply crunchThe Iran war is driving up the cost of synthetic crop nutrients, pushing growers to embrace alternatives from microbes to manure.

Read more »

Hawkstone Farmers' Choir Capitalize on Golden Buzzer Twist to Secure Britains Got Talent SpotHawkstone Farmers' Choir, a farming choir that was initially set up by Jeremy Clarkson, impressed the judges and public with their performance on Britains Got Talent. They won a shock Golden Buzzer spot during the semi-final, sending them to the live shows. The choir's rendition of Elbow's One Day Like This caught the attention of judge Amanda Holden, who used a Golden Buzzer to send them through to the next round.

Read more »