Britain's First-Ever May Tropical Night: Record-Breaking Heatwave

Britain is experiencing its first-ever May 'tropical night' as temperatures soar above 30C for a second day in a row, making it the warmest month ever recorded. Beaches, parks, and beauty spots are packed, and even places as far north as Middlesbrough are predicted to reach 30C. Animals at London Zoo and Chester Zoo have been given ice lollipops and ice blocks to keep cool in the boiling hot temperatures.

Blistering Britain is facing its first-ever May ' tropical night ' as over 32C was recorded today and the month was officially declared on track to be the warmest ever.

Beaches, parks, and beauty spots were again packed today as maximum temperatures soared above 30C for a second day in a row, warmer than parts of North Africa. Britain's warmest place today was Heathrow, which reached 32.1C (89.8F) at 5pm, the Met Office said. The mercury could reach 34C (93.2F) tomorrow and Tuesday in the sticky South East, beating the 32.8C (91.04F) record dating from 1944.

Even places as far north as Middlesbrough are predicted to reach 30C tomorrow - on a par with Barbados and Cairo, Egypt. A tropical night is defined as a 24-hour period where the overnight minimum temperatures do not drop below 20C (68F) - set to happen in London and the south east for the first time ever through tonight and again tomorrow night.

Such events are more common in Mediterranean resorts or places within the tropics - and typically only happen in the UK for a small number of days during summer heatwaves rather than in a month still classed as spring. According to the Meteorological Office, hot temperatures at night can interfere with the body's recovery processes, 'potentially leading to increased cardiovascular stress and sleep disturbances'.

Packed scenes at Bournemouth beach for a second day of the Bank Holiday weekend Thousands of people also took to Weymouth beach amid exceptional May heat. Animals at London Zoo who are used to milder temperatures have been given ice lollipops to keep cool in the boiling hot temperatures.

Meanwhile, at Chester Zoo, Andean bears have been fed ice blocks to ensure they stay hydrated and keep cool. There were crowded scenes today as thousands of people flocked to beaches including at Weymouth, Dorset, while sunbathers cooled off by diving into the River Great Ouse, in Bedfordshire. Amid the warm weather yesterday, youths apparently pictured inhaling so-called 'hippy crack' were among thousands at Bournemouth beach.

The current heatwave is the first time since UK temperatures have hit the thirties since 2012. In its blog, the Meteorological Office said yesterday: 'While reaching 30C (86F) in May is rare, the UK has experienced some high temperatures during the month.

'The highest temperature recorded in May is 32.8C, with several notable occurrences. 'These include readings at Camden Square and Greenwich in Greater London during May 1922, as well as across parts of southeast England including Tunbridge Wells and Horsham during late May 1944. ' Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster, Steve Kocher, said: 'It is likely that the May and Spring UK temperature records will be broken over the Bank Holiday weekend.

' Forecasters added prior to 2012 and another spell when 30C temperatures were reached in May 2005, 'early-season warm spells have occurred intermittently across the 20th century'. Sunbathers leap into the River Great Ouse at Great Barford, Bedforshire, to cool off. A woman wears an umbrella for a hat at the Napoleonic Living History Weekend at Chiltern Open Air Museum. Among the closest-together years with very hot May months exceeding 30C were 1944, 1945, 1947 and 1953.

Forecasters said 'May 30C events are sporadic rather than regular, typically separated by many years'. However, the Met Office predicted they may be becoming 'more common in the UK as the summers get increasingly hot'. Fine weather is predicted for the whole week ahead - continuing into the weekend for most areas - bringing sunny skies for families enjoying half term staycations.

The only exception is set to be on Wednesday, when it could be cloudier for a time, and in the far west on Friday and Saturday where cloud could again build up. Forecasters also said that with 'relatively low sea surface temperatures there is also likely to be some low cloud and sea fog clinging closely to western coasts.

' The warm weather was officially declared a heatwave in the South East this afternoon after weather stations in London, Oxfordshire, Essex, and Suffolk passed the benchmark of hitting 27C (81F) on three consecutive days. The UK Health Security Agency said its heat health alert would continue to apply until 5pm on Wednesday, with an amber alert covering the East Midlands, East of England, London, South East, and West Midlands.

North West, North East, South West, and Yorkshire and the Humber are encompassed by a yellow alert





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May Heatwave Britain's Warmest Place Heathrow Temperature Tropical Night Mediterranean Resorts UK Temperature Records Early-Season Warm Spells Low Sea Surface Temperatures Heatwave In The South East

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May Heatwave In UK: Beaches, Parks Packed As Highest Recorded Temperatures In May ExpectedBlistering Britain is facing its first-ever May 'tropical night' as the month was officially declared on track to be the warmest ever. Beaches, parks, and beauty spots were packed today as maximum temperatures soared above 30C for a second consecutive day.

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