The 19th century ballad took 42% of the votes

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Postcode Lottery Sixty-five per cent stated they would welcome more carol singers on their street, while almost six in 10 said they still prefer classic carols to modern festive pop hits by performers such as David Miller, communications director at the Postcode Lottery said: “Christmas is all about bringing people together, and nothing does that quite like a festive sing-a-long. Story has it the rodents chewed through the bellows of the instrument at St Nicholas Church in the village of Obendorf.

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Unable to repair it in time for the midnight service, the priest, Father Joseph Mohr, asked his friend Franz Gruber to write music for a poem he had penned two years prior, Stille Nacht Heilige Nacht, arranging it for choir and guitar. The choristers perform carols during Christmas services at St Paul’s Cathedral, in a tradition that dates back 900 years It was first translated into English in 1863 and was sung in the trenches during the Christmas truce of 1914.was believed to have been sent – in 1843 – with that very card part of an exhibit at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.