Britain's Defence Secretary Quits Over Funding Plan, Accusing PM of Failing to Defend the Nation

Britain's Defence Secretary, John Healey, has quit over a funding plan for the country's defence, accusing the Prime Minister of failing to defend the nation. Healey's resignation letter accused the Prime Minister of being too weak to face down Rachel Reeves over the defence of the nation. The funding plan, signed off by the PM and Chancellor, will increase defence spending by just 0.08 per cent of GDP by the end of the decade, despite rising threats across the world.

Keir Starmer is unable to defend Britain, his own Defence Secretary said on Thursday as he quit with a furious blast. John Healey accused the Prime Minister of being too weak to face down Rachel Reeves over the defence of the nation.

Mr Healey revealed that plans signed off by the PM and Chancellor will increase defence spending by just 0.08 per cent of GDP by the end of the decade, despite rising threats across the world. Senior defence figures warned that the threadbare settlement would leave Britain in danger. On Thursday, the Chief of the Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, was also on resignation watch.

And Armed Forces minister Al Carns followed Mr Healey out of the door less than an hour after a Sky News interview - not authorised by No 10 - in which he said the funding proposals were not good enough. Despite the warnings, Sir Keir signalled he will stick with the funding plan rejected by Mr Healey as he scrambles to publish the long-delayed Defence Investment Plan (DIP) before he faces a leadership challenge.

On Thursday security minister Dan Jarvis was appointed as Defence Secretary. The MP for Barnsley North served in the Parachute Regiment and was later deployed to Kosovo, Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan. In a blistering resignation letter, veteran defence secretary John Healey said Keir Starmer had proved unable to defend the UK.

Ministers were told in December that the Ministry of Defence needed another £28billion by 2030 to implement last year's Strategic Defence Review, which is seen as the minimum required to keep Britain safe. But, after months of wrangling, Mr Healey was offered the equivalent of just £10billion over four years - less than the £12billion Ms Reeves found to reverse the cost of the two-child benefit cap over the same period.

A last-minute Cabinet whip-round this week failed to deliver more money after Ed Miliband flatly refused to budge on his costly Net Zero plans. In a blistering resignation letter, Mr Healey said the final funding settlement falls well short of what is required for defence and the country at this dangerous time.

Sir Keir insisted the plan would provide the necessary resources for defence in a way that is sustainable and fair, adding that Labour would provide the resources our military needs to keep us safe. Kemi Badenoch said the Government was falling apart and the PM's failure to cut the welfare bill was endangering the country. The Conservative leader said Sir Keir was too weak to cut welfare and fund defence.

Former Chief of the Defence Staff Nick Carter on Thursday said Labour's failure to properly fund the Armed Forces left Britain in danger. And General Sir Richard Barrons, who co-authored the Government's defence review last year, told the BBC the funding crisis makes this country unsafe, diminishes its place within Nato and makes it vulnerable to war in the 21st century. He added: Our enemies as well as our allies will have observed this catastrophe today.

Former Navy chief Admiral Lord West said the Treasury needs to be kicked into shape, telling The i Paper: They've got to be told what to do. The Prime Minister is the First Secretary of the Treasury, after all. If one ran a ship like that, it would be a bit of a disaster. You go aground, and then you'd sink.

To be quite honest, welfare and national health don't matter if there is a war and you lose it. Earlier he said: I thought Keir Starmer understood, because he has said all the right words not just to us but also to other countries as well, yet clearly he can't tell his Chancellor what he wants in terms of spending the right money.

In an extraordinary intervention underlining the bitter rift at the heart of government, a Treasury source accused Mr Healey of wanting a return to austerity to fund defence. Let's be clear on what John is asking for: cuts to schools and hospitals, the source said. Unimpressed: Rachel Reeves has privately described defence spending as a money pit. Al Carns wrote a letter to the Prime Minister criticising his Defence Investment Plan, calling it inadequate.

Burnham allies stoke civil war as John Healey QUITS accusing PM of failing to defend Britain The jibe drew a furious response from friends of Mr Healey, with some urging the PM to sack the Chancellor. Rachel has behaved appallingly, said one ally. If anyone should go, it's her. Labour sources said Mr Healey had a stand-up row with Ms Reeves on Wednesday and decided to quit on Thursday after the PM sided with his Chancellor.

As part of the Defence Investment Plan, Mr Healey had asked for a minimum of an additional £28billion on top of current defence spending. The crisis deepened on Thursday evening as Armed Forces minister Al Carns resigned in protest over the funding plan





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer John Healey Rachel Reeves Defence Spending Funding Plan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John Healey's Dramatic Resignation as Labour's Defence SecretaryJohn Healey dramatically quit today as Labour's defence shambles turned into a nightmare. The Defence Secretary announced he was leaving Cabinet with a brutal parting shot at Keir Starmer after months of bitter wrangling over funding. He suggested the settlement in the Defence Investment plan was insufficient and resigned.

Read more »

John Healey quits as Defence Secretary, accusing Keir Starmer of failing to 'defend the country'John Healey, the Defence Secretary, has dramatically quit after accusing Keir Starmer of failing to 'defend the country'. He announced his resignation with a brutal parting shot at the PM after months of bitter wrangling over funding. Mr Healey said he could not accept the settlement in the Defence Investment Plan because it fell 'well short of what is required' at a 'dangerous time'. He suggested the proposals would only boost military spending from 2.6 per cent of GDP next year to just 2.68 per cent in 2030, despite the 'imperative to speed up readiness to fight'. Swiping at the PM and Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Mr Healey said: 'You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats.' Mr Healey's deputy Al Carns has also warned the plan is not 'fit for purpose', saying Sir Keir has 'got to sort this out'. The seismic news further loosens Sir Keir's tenuous grip on control of the Government, as rivals circle to deliver a killer blow.

Read more »

Defence Secretary John Healey Resigns Amid Fierce Clash Over National Security FundingJohn Healey has stepped down as Defence Secretary after a breakdown in relations with Chancellor Rachel Reeves and PM Keir Starmer over a massive shortfall in military spending.

Read more »

UK Government Faces Defence Crisis as Top Ministers Resign Over Funding GapsDefence Minister Al Carns and Defence Secretary John Healey have resigned from the Labour government, citing a failure to adequately fund the military and a flawed Defence Investment Plan.

Read more »