Britain's Defence Crisis: The Road to Rebuilding a 'Bonsai Military'

An analysis of the UK's military vulnerabilities and a blueprint for rebuilding its forces through technology, drones, and expanded naval capabilities.

For the first time in generations, Britain faces an unprecedented convergence of threats. Iran, which has already targeted overseas bases, may now be capable of striking London with hypersonic missiles, while Russia probes UK defenses weekly.

Domestically, Chinese spies target Parliament, borders remain undefended, and homegrown Islamist extremists grow bolder. Yet the nation still awaits the Ministry of Defence's long-delayed ten-year Defence Investment Plan (DIP), which Westminster sources now indicate could be released this week. The DIP was meant to follow swiftly after Lord Robertson's landmark strategic defence review last summer, which demanded £68 billion in investment for the Armed Forces.

Though this sum represents only about a fifth of the annual welfare budget, the government has failed to commit the funds. After decades of relying on American protection, Britain's military has shrunk into what Air Marshal Edward Stringer, former director-general of joint force development, calls a 'bonsai military': miniature, complex to maintain, and ill-equipped for a storm.

In the absence of a government plan, I have interviewed multiple former and current senior military officials to explore how we might begin rebuilding our forces. Their consensus: the answer lies in combining cutting-edge technology with cheap, mass-produced equipment, emphasizing AI and drones, while ensuring sufficient personnel. This is a generational task, but here is a blueprint to make Britain a serious fighting nation again.

Royal Navy: At the heart of the Navy, and indeed national security, is the Continuous At-Sea Deterrence (CASD) armed with the Trident nuclear system. Currently, this relies on four aging Vanguard-class submarines from 1993. Their replacements, the stealthy Dreadnought-class ballistic and nuclear submarines, are under construction by BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness, scheduled to enter service from the early 2030s. While a weapon of last resort is essential, it is only one component of undersea warfare.

To deter Russia in the North Atlantic and China in the Indo-Pacific, Britain's fleet of smaller attack submarines must be expanded. On paper, we have seven Astute-class vessels, but shockingly, due to repair and crewing backlogs, none is currently deployable, as The Mail on Sunday reported. To meet obligations under Aukus (the trilateral security agreement with Australia and the US), we need up to 12 nuclear-powered submarines.

This would allow two or three to serve in the Euro-Atlantic, one in the Indo-Pacific, while the rest undergo maintenance. Similarly, our two aircraft carriers have become prestige platforms. Just last week, HMS Prince of Wales had to limp into a Norwegian port due to a propeller shaft issue, the same problem that has plagued its sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth. Maintenance cycles, crewing, and aircraft availability must be radically improved.

To avoid sending carriers to war with a mere token force of jets, the current 20 combat-ready F-35B Lightnings must be expanded by 70, including a vital surge margin. Drones must also be prioritized. Smaller unmanned vehicles like the AeroVironment RQ-20 Puma, an ultra-light scouting UAV for maritime use, should be standard on all ships, along with Peregrine or Wasp rotary drones. A handful are in service now, but the fleet must expand at least fivefold.

Ukraine's Maritime Autonomous Guard Unmanned Robotic Apparatus (Magura) V5 types, costing about £200,000 each, have damaged or destroyed many Russian warships, along with first-person view drones and loitering munitions. The Royal Navy entirely lacks this capability, a failing that must be urgently addressed.

Additionally, we need 30 larger fixed-wing Vixen autonomous aircraft launched from carriers for strikes, and 25 Proteus autonomous helicopters for anti-submarine operations. Beneath the surface, the Excalibur Extra-Large Uncrewed Underwater Vessel, an AI-driven submarine weighing 19 tons, can conduct endurance warfare and autonomous surveillance. The Royal Navy needs 20 of these; currently, it has only one.

Meanwhile, traditional frigates remain vital for anti-submarine warfare and escort duties. Our current fleet of just ten Duke-class vessels is weak, especially given that only a small number are operational





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