Britain's biggest teaching union plots most disruptive school strikes

Britain's National Education Union (NEU) is planning its most disruptive school strikes ever, fueled by Labour moves to make industrial action easier. The union aims to hold the country to ransom with walkouts in most schools after Christmas, disrupting exam classes and forcing parents to find childcare.

Britain's biggest teaching union is plotting its most disruptive ever school strikes , fueled by Labour moves to make industrial action easier. The National Education Union (NEU) is set to hold the country to ransom with walkouts in most schools after Christmas, disrupting exam classes and forcing parents to find childcare.

Daniel Kebede, the union's hard-Left general secretary, said his planned nationwide strike was necessary to 'save education' and stop 'schools running on empty.

' But education insiders, including disillusioned former union reps, said the action was symptomatic of the union's 'Marxist agenda', which is overriding teachers' welfare. The union has been emboldened by Angela Rayner's legal changes to make it easier to strike, including introducing online ballots and scrapping a requirement for at least 50 per cent of members to take part in votes on industrial action.

The NEU's game plan can disclose how the union has delayed holding its ballot on a national strike until October, two months after new government rules allow online balloting on industrial action as well as postal votes. This will make voting easier and increase the likelihood of a large turnout that passes the 50 per cent threshold needed to approve walkouts. From 2027, this threshold will be scrapped altogether.

Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake said: 'Angela Rayner's changes to strike rules will inevitably lead to further disruption to children's education, more school days for kids and more work days for parents being lost. The new regulations were cooked up by the unions to cause havoc in both the private and public sector.

'Labour lack the backbone to stand up to the union bully boys, and pupils and parents will be the ones who pay the price. ' The NEU is demanding an improvement on the Government's offer of a 6.5 per cent pay rise for teachers over three years. The union's planned ballot on school walkouts follows a massive increase in local strike campaigns.

Former NEU rep Peter Block, 77, said he believed Mr Kebede had a 'Marxist agenda' and that 'stirring up trouble' was more important to the union than teachers' welfare. Iain Mansfield, head of education at the Policy Exchange think-tank, added: 'By stepping up plans for industrial action, despite teachers having received inflation-busting pay rises, the NEU is once again showing it does not have children's interests at heart.

' Any NEU action is likely to be coordinated with the NASUWT, the other big teachers' union. A Department for Education spokesman said: 'The NEU's approach is extremely disappointing. Ultimately, it will be children, young people and hard-working parents who will pay the price.

' An NEU spokesman said: 'Schools are running on empty. After years of significant underfunding, they are now at financial breaking point. No teacher takes industrial action lightly. It is always a last resort.

The number of local disputes is emblematic of the scale of the crisis.

'The only agenda the general secretary of the NEU has is to ensure governments deliver the best possible education for children and young people and the best working conditions and pay for teachers and support staff.





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National Education Union School Strikes Industrial Action Pay Rise Government Offer Strike Rules Union Agenda Teachers' Welfare Children's Education Government Regulations Union Bully Boys Local Disputes Scale Of The Crisis Best Possible Education Best Working Conditions Best Pay For Teachers

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Britain's biggest teaching union plots most disruptive school strikesBritain's National Education Union (NEU) is planning its most disruptive school strikes ever, fueled by Labour moves to make industrial action easier. The union aims to hold the country to ransom with walkouts in most schools after Christmas, disrupting exam classes and forcing parents to find childcare.

Read more »