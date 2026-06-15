Britain's animal lovers reminded to use common sense in animal rights interventions

A tranche of incidents has prompted pleas for Brits to use common sense in their interventions for the noble cause of animal rights. Activists took a moral stance to ensure the cancellation of a family-friendly snail race in Nottingham, even though it is actively encouraged by wildlife trusts to engage families in the natural world.

Britain's animal lovers have been reminded to use common sense in their interventions for the noble cause of animal rights . A tranche of incidents has prompted pleas for Brits to use common sense .

Activists took a moral stance to ensure the cancellation of a family-friendly snail race in Nottingham, even though it is actively encouraged by wildlife trusts to engage families in the natural world. A respected family farmer in Devon received warning letters from the RSPCA after a local reported his sheepdog for herding his own flock.

A marine biologist stole a crayfish which she assumed was to be eaten, when in fact it was a beloved education tool for children - only for its tankmate to die of loneliness days later. A distressed magpie, which has been trapped inside a Sainsbury's superstore for two months, has seen local do-gooders campaign against an application to euthanise the bird, prolonging its suffering.

The RSPCA has reminded animal lovers that 'Sometimes, not intervening can be the best thing to do.

' The RSPCA has been involved in several high-profile cases in recent weeks, including a farmer who was reported for allowing his sheepdog to herd his own flock, and a marine biologist who stole a crayfish from a restaurant, only for its tankmate to die of loneliness days later. In another case, a distressed magpie has been trapped inside a Sainsbury's superstore for two months, prompting local do-gooders to campaign against an application to euthanise the bird.

The RSPCA has been accused of abandoning all common sense in favour of an ethical crusade which flies in the face of practicality - or is just plain wrong. Tom Trueman, 42, was baffled to receive an RSPCA complaint against his sheepdog Tilly, the border collie, for rounding up his own flock. The eco-activist plunged her left hand in the tank, against the efforts of the loyal staff member, and grabs the crayfish before storming out of the restaurant.

In Nottingham, a much-anticipated snail racing event had to be called off this week after animal rights campaigners complained it could injure participants. But similar races take place regularly across Britain, which is also home to the World Snail Racing Championships, and it is even condoned by wildlife trusts as a fun, family-friendly pasttime. People were encouraged to bring in snails from their own gardens for the event, part of Nottingham's Great Big Green Week at the city's Central Library.

It was supposed to be an 'snail racing demo' on an electric race board that was both 'light-hearted' and 'educational', but activists claimed the 'desperate attempt to engage children' was cruel. Wildlife experts have previously not raised any concerns about snail racing, with some trusts even openly advocating it as a fun, family activity that engages children in nature.

The Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust has an entire webpage devoted to snail racing, which it calls a 'family activity', and encourages nature lovers to test whether snails or slugs are the faster mollusc. It gives guidance on how to ensure the safety of snails throughout, advising to look for them in dark, damp places, handle them gently and only for 15 minutes at a time, and always return them to the spot where they were found.

Yet in a social media post, Nottingham Animal Coalition said it was 'absolutely shocked' and said snails need to be picked up in a specific way to ensure they are not detached from their shells or injured. The post added: 'So why, when snails have developed all these methods to protect themselves, would we encourage children to pick them up and handle them, potentially causing injury, displace them from their natural habitat... and then RACE for our entertainment?

' Speaking to BBC News, coalition member Kerry Kane, 33, said: 'It was really irresponsible because of the potential injury you could cause to a snail by picking it up wrong. 'You have to gently tap or stroke the shell, so the snail's foot retracts, and then it's safe to remove them and then place them in the direction they were going in.

' It sparked outrage in some residents, pushing the council into a climbdown which saw the event cancelled altogether. Nottingham Animal Coalition member Kerry Kane said the proposed event was 'irresponsible'. A planned snail racing event has been pulled by Nottingham City Council after animal rights activists complained it could cause injury to the creatures. A spokesperson apologised both for cancelling the event, and to anyone who was upset by 'genuine concerns about the welfare of the snails involved'.

Snail racing originated in the UK and sees hundreds compete in the World Championships, held each year in in Norfolk. Professor of Evolutionary Genetics at Nottingham University and renowned snail expert Professor Angus Davison told the Daily Mail that 'as long as you're careful and respectful of snails, there is no risk at all





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