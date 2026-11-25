Britain has awarded HII a $186 million contract to supply the Royal Navy with REMUS 620 underwater drones for minehunting missions.

The drones can operate for 110 hours and dive to 1,968 feet, keeping sailors farther from suspected minefields. Britain has awarded U.S. shipbuilder HII a $186 million contract to supply the Royal Navy with autonomous underwater drones for mine-hunting missions, strengthening its ability to detect sea mines while keeping sailors farther from danger.

The contract covers REMUS 620 unmanned underwater vehicles , automated launch and recovery systems, equipment, and support services. HII said the award was the largest international order in the 25-year history of its unmanned systems business. The UK’s National Armaments Director Group selected HII following an international competition. The deal also brings some overseas support work to Britain, with the company expecting the move to improve equipment availability and create 15 jobs.

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Portchester is among the locations expected to benefit.for mine detection, seabed surveys, and wreck searches. The new REMUS 620 systems will allow crews to investigate suspected minefields from greater distances, helping reduce the risks associated with minehunting operations. The drones can remain underwater for up to 110 hours on a single mission, reach speeds of up to eight knots , and dive to depths of 600 meters , according to the Ministry of Defense .

They will also integrate with SeeByte SeeTrack and Neptune, software developed in Britain that the Royal Navy already uses to support its underwater operations. The acquisition follows a separate £90 million agreement between Britain and Norway to build three minehunting motherships. The Royal Navy plans to deploy the“This investment strengthens our ability to protect freedom of navigation, which is critical to our security and our economy,” Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said.

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Britain is committing more than $6.6 billion to autonomous military systems through its Defense Investment Plan. The MoD aims to reshape how the armed forces operate by 2030, with uncrewed technologies playing a greater role in future missions.

“HII is proud that the Royal Navy has selected the REMUS UUV and Sea Launcher to support its critical mine countermeasures missions,”Duane Fotheringham, president of HII’s Unmanned Systems Group. “This selection reflects the Royal Navy’s confidence in our proven technology and our shared commitment to maritime security. ” HII said it has delivered more than 750 REMUS vehicles to customers across more than 30 countries, including 14 NATO members.

The company added that over 90 percent of its REMUS systems remain in active service, reflecting their continued use in naval underwater operations. A versatile writer, Sujita has worked with Mashable Middle East and News Daily 24. When she isn't writing, you can find her glued to the latest web series and movies.