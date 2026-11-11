Monumental Armistice Day services across Britain saw royal wreaths, government speeches and public silence, marking 110 years since the Somme and the day of a 1918 armistice.

On 11 November 2024, Britain marked Armistice Day with a nationwide observance that included royal wreath laying, parliamentary speeches and public silences. The ceremony took place at the Royal British Legion National Remembrance Gardens in Alrewas, Staffordshire, drawing veterans, soldiers, politicians and civilians who braved rain and cold to honour fallen soldiers.

Royal Wreath Laying at Alrewas

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester led the Alrewas service, laying a wreath at the memorial and then touring the grounds with guests before addressing the assembled public. Their participation followed a similar ceremony the previous year when the Princess of Wales attended, joined veterans, and placed a wreath in memory of those who had fallen.

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Parliamentary Tributes in Westminster Hall

In Westminster Hall, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Lord Speaker Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, alongside Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka, laid poppy wreaths. Hoyle also led a Turning the Page ceremony in the Lower Waiting Hall, commemorating Alan Scott Balfour, a soldier who died in 1918.

Western Front Association Service at the Cenotaph

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting attended the Western Front Association's annual ceremony at the Cenotaph in London's Whitehall, marking the 110th anniversary of the Somme. The event drew UK Government and senior international military officials, schoolchildren, cadets and the public, all standing silent as the 11th hour approached to observe the two‑minute pause.

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Additional Nationwide Observances

Honour extended beyond London; wreaths were laid at Portsmouth's First World War Memorial in Guildhall Square and at the National Police Memorial in central London by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley. In Scotland, Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens hosted a service with a 1‑o'clock gun at Edinburgh Castle signalling the silence, while Glasgow's George Square also held commemorations. In Dover, a Tommy statue tribute gathered visitors amid the somber mood.

Local Remembrance Display in Devon

A commemorative display was set up at Sourton Cross near Okehampton to remember three Royal Navy sailors killed in a nighttime helicopter crash in June. Local shopkeeper Karen Hutchings pledged the 2026 display would honor HMS Yeovilton crew, emphasising the tragedy's poignant impact on the community.