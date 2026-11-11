Britain Observes Armistice Day with Wreaths and Silence Across the Nation

On 11 November 2024, Britain marked the 110th anniversary of the Somme with ceremonies at the Cenotaph, Royal British Legion gardens and Parliament, where dignitaries laid wreaths and observed a two‑minute silence.

On 11 November 2024, Britain commemorated the end of the First World War with a series of Armistice Day services held across the country. The day was marked by a two‑minute silence at 11am, a tradition observed by veterans, politicians and the public, many of whom braved rain and cold to pay their respects.

National Remembrance at the Royal British Legion Gardens

In Staffordshire, the Royal British Legion National Remembrance Gardens in Alrewas hosted a service attended by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. The royal couple laid a wreath and observed the silence before touring the memorial. They then spoke with members of the public who had gathered to honour the fallen.

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Last year, the Princess of Wales had joined veterans at the same venue, laying a wreath in memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The continuity of royal participation underscores the enduring significance of the day for the nation.

Parliamentary Ceremonies in Westminster

At Westminster Hall, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Lord Speaker Lord Forsyth of Drumlean laid poppy wreaths at the Angel Memorial, a gesture that marked the conclusion of the war. They were joined by Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka, who read a poem to the assembled audience.

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Sir Lindsay Hoyle then proceeded to the Lower Waiting Hall of the House of Commons for a Turning the Page ceremony, which remembered Alan Scott Balfour, a soldier who died in 1918. The ceremony was attended by senior government officials and members of the public, all of whom observed the solemnity of the moment.

Central London Ceremonies and International Attendance

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting attended the Western Front Association's annual Armistice Day ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, marking the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme. He was joined by UK Government and senior international military representatives, schoolchildren, cadets and many members of the public who braved the rain to pay their respects.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley also paid his respects during a ceremony at the National Police Memorial in central London. In a post shared on X, Sir Mark was seen holding a wreath and speaking to other members of the force, reflecting on the sacrifices of the war dead.

Regional Commemorations Across the UK

In Portsmouth, Hampshire, Farming Minister and MP for Portsmouth South Stephen Morgan joined Royal Navy officers and other dignitaries at the First World War Memorial in Guildhall Square. A veteran placed a cross of remembrance during the service, while Royal Navy officers saluted in tribute.

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In Dover, Kent, the Tommy statue, a tribute to First World War soldiers, hosted a gathering of mourners. Across Scotland, services were held in Edinburgh and Glasgow. In Edinburgh, a service at the garden of remembrance in Princes Street Gardens featured a one‑o'clock gun fired at 11am to mark the start of the two‑minute silence. Rev Dr Karen Campbell, the national chaplain of Royal British Legion Scotland, led a short service at the Scottish National War Memorial in Edinburgh Castle and at Glasgow's George Square.

In Devon, an annual armistice display was set up at Sourton Cross near Okehampton to commemorate three Royal Navy members who died in a helicopter crash on Dartmoor in June. Local shopkeeper Karen Hutchings, who organizes the display, said she wanted to dedicate the 2026 display to the HMS Yeovilton crew, describing the crash as "very poignant" and deserving of remembrance this year.

Across the nation, the Armistice Day services served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by soldiers and civilians alike, and the enduring commitment of the British people to honour those who gave their lives for peace.