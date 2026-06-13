Britain Loses Common Culture and Language as Immigration Continues

The United Kingdom is facing a crisis of identity as immigration continues to transform the country. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reports that more than four per cent of London's population speaks very little or no English, while a study by the Henry Jackson Society found that over half of British Muslims believe that depicting Mohammed should be illegal. The scale of immigration is unprecedented in English history, with over 4 million migrants arriving in Britain between 2021 and 2025. The implications for free speech and democracy are profound, as the country becomes increasingly divided.

My name is straightforward - one of the most common in Britain until recently, and just eight letters. Yet I frequently now find I have to spell it out to people.

In London, more than 300 languages are spoken, according to the British Council. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) states that more than four per cent of the capital's population, around 330,000 people, speak very little or no English at all. This is increasingly becoming a country without a common culture or even a common language: a country more divided, with more latent potential for conflict, than at any time in modern British history.

We have all just watched, with horror, one outburst of that conflict on the streets of Belfast. The 2010s and in particular the 2020s saw rapid, uncontrolled demographic change sweep Britain. In the resulting maelstrom, having welcomed millions of people from very different cultures, our country is beginning to lose many of its historic collective rituals and, in particular, its shared beliefs in fundamentals such as democracy and the rule of law.

Among the most basic of these, and one of our cultural foundation stones, is freedom of speech. This is under attack on many sides, most intensely from those who seek to introduce blasphemy laws - while those who attempt to defend it are often hounded and accused of racism or 'Islamophobia'. Between 2001 and 2021, the Muslim population of the United Kingdom grew from about 1.6 million to about four million.

About half of Britain's Muslim population was born in this country, and the age profile of the Muslim population is very young: in the 2021 census, the average Muslim respondent in England and Wales was 27. The average Christian was nearly twice as old, at 51. Those figures are likely out of date now. The implications of this for free speech could not be clearer.

Between 2001 and 2021, the Muslim population of the United Kingdom grew from about 1.6 million to about four million. The authorities know what the reaction will be if they do not comply, writes Ben Jones.

A 2024 study by the Henry Jackson Society found over half of British Muslims (52 per cent) think depicting Mohammed should be illegal, while 32 per cent 'favour the implementation of sharia law' and the same number wish to see 'the declaration of Islam as a national religion'. One young Muslim man was asked in a viral video interview for his message to the 'far-Right people', a term which nowadays could mean almost anybody.

His reply was: 'We're here to take over your country. You can't stop us, you can try, but we're here to uphold sharia law.

' The scale of immigration this century, and the final years of the last Tory government in particular, is effectively beyond our comprehension. It is without precedent in the entirety of English history. By 2025, one in 30 people living in Britain had arrived as a migrant in the previous four years. From June 2021 to June 2025, approximately 4 million migrants came to Britain.

According to the University of Oxford's Migration Observatory, more people moved to Britain in those four years than the entire population of Wales. That is comparable to England's entire 17th-century population. The public voted for reducing migration consistently throughout the 2010s, yet by 2019/20 the foreign-born population of Great Britain was estimated at 9.25 million people. Curiously, the ONS stopped publishing data on population by country of birth in 2021.

But before it did, it found that no fewer than 16 countries had more than 100,000 of their citizens living in Britain. According to 2021 census figures, 10 per cent of all residents of England do 'not identify with any UK national identity'. Again, that figure is likely to have grown. In the immediate aftermath of Brexit, which many people saw as an opportunity to sharply reduce immigration, the Conservative governments of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak admitted unprecedented numbers.

In the year to June 2023, net migration was fully 906,000 people with another 728,000 in the year to June 2024, according to the ONS. The total for those two years alone is about half of England's population at the time of the Norman Conquest. Muslims were angered by a teacher after they showed an image of Muhammad in a class on free speech.

The backlash forced the teacher into hiding Martin Frost, from Trafford in Greater Manchester, was charged with 'causing racially and religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm, distress' for burning a Koran. We have become, in the words Sir Keir Starmer used in a speech last year, an 'island of strangers'. He quickly recanted the phrase, saying: 'I deeply regret using i





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