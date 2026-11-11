Britain Faces First Seasonal Frost as Winter Temperatures Drop

Britain may experience first frosts this winter as temperatures fall below zero. With energy bills on the rise, finding cost‑effective heating options becomes essential.

Britain may see its first frosts this winter as temperatures are predicted to dip below zero from Thursday. The surge in energy costs, highlighted by a 4 per cent rise in the energy price cap on 1 October, has left many households looking for ways to stay warm without breaking the bank.

Understanding the Energy Price Cap Increase

The energy price cap set by Ofgem determines the maximum bill for customers not on a fixed tariff. It was lifted by 4 per cent on 1 October, largely due to higher oil and gas prices linked to Middle East conflict. As a result, the typical direct debit household now faces an average yearly bill of about £1,723. The next scheduled increase is set for January.

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Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch, advises locking in a fixed tariff and monitoring usage as the coldest weather approaches. He notes that turning radiators down in unused rooms and keeping doors closed can reduce heating costs considerably.

Comparing Heating Options: Central, Electric and Personal

Uswitch conducted a cost comparison of four heating methods: central gas heating, a plug‑in electric fan heater, an electric blanket, and a hot water bottle heated in a kettle. Calculations used Ofgem's October average rates of 26.32p per kWh for electricity and 7.97p per kWh for gas.

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Central heating, with an average consumption of 4.2kW per hour, runs at roughly 67p every two hours. Although it consumes more power than the electric devices, the cheaper gas rate keeps it economical for heating an entire home.

An electric fan heater using 2kW would cost about 53p every two hours, while an electric blanket's modest 100W translates to only 5p for the same period. The hot water bottle, heated in a kettle, is similarly inexpensive, making personal heating a budget‑friendly choice.

Practical Tips for Low‑Cost Winter Heating

To keep costs down, experts recommend focusing heat where it is most needed. If most time is spent in a single room, heating that space alone is more economical than running full central heating. For personal warmth, an electric blanket or a hot water bottle offers the lowest hourly rate. However, NHS guidance suggests rooms regularly used should maintain a minimum of 18 degrees to prevent damp and mould, especially in older homes.

While electric blankets can be purchased for £25 to £100+ from retailers such as Dunelm, Amazon or Argos, their low operating cost means they are often the cheapest way to stay warm.

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Next Steps for Consumers Facing Rising Bills

With the January increase imminent, households are encouraged to review fixed rate deals on platforms like This is Money's Energy Deals Round‑up. Adjusting thermostat settings, isolating unused rooms, and opting for personal heating solutions can help mitigate the impact of the rising cap and ensure homes stay comfortable during the upcoming frosty weekend.