Britain Faces Blood Cost if Labour Keeps Dithering on Defence

Former Nato chief General Sir Richard Shirreff has warned the country could suffer catastrophic costs unless the Government moves to shore up our defences immediately. The Defence Investment Plan is still in talks with ministers wrangling over a Treasury raid designed to free up resources to part-fund a strategic defence review completed more than a year ago.

Britain faces a blood cost if Labour keeps dithering on defence, Keir Starmer was warned last night. Former Nato chief General Sir Richard Shirreff said the country could suffer catastrophic costs unless the Government moves to shore up our defences immediately.

The Defence Investment Plan is still in talks with ministers wrangling over a Treasury raid designed to free up resources to part-fund a strategic defence review completed more than a year ago. Defence sources told the Daily Mail that at the end of the process the Ministry of Defence could be left with barely £2billion a year extra - substantially less than Labour spent on removing the two-child benefit cap.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said the continuing delays were a mark of shame, adding Labour only care about funding welfare, they cannot be trusted with our national security. Former Nato chief General Sir Richard Shirreff has warned the country could suffer catastrophic costs unless the Government moves to shore up our defences immediately. The military is tearing its hair out waiting for Keir Starmer to make a decision. British jobs are on the line.

Our national security is being undermined. Sir Richard, Nato's former deputy supreme commander in Europe, and one of the authors of last year's review, said further delays were putting the country at risk. We've got to secure our country, he told the BBC. It's important to do that, to spend now... what we cannot have is catastrophic costs, not only for treasure but blood downstream.

We want to avoid future conflict - Russia is a threat, we've got to deter it. Sir Richard urged Sir Keir to show political leadership and push through the tough choices. Every time there has been a tough choice about defence, Labour backbenchers start sounding off about welfare and the Government backs off. Now has got to be the time that decisions are made.

The Prime Minister was warned last year of a £28billion shortfall in defence funding. The Treasury deemed the bill unaffordable and is now trying to cut back a compromise figure from £18billion to £15billion. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch called the continuing delays a mark of shame and insisted Labour cannot be trusted with our national security.

Rachel Reeves is also trying to seize control over £6billion in additional funding for a new fighter jet programme, potentially leaving the MoD with just £9billion in new funding over the next four years. By contrast, Ms Reeves has pushed ahead with scrapping the two-child benefit cap at a cost to the taxpayer of more than £3billion a year. The Chancellor has ordered Whitehall departments to slash capital spending plans to free up money for defence.

The Treasury believes average cuts of 1 per cent could free up around £6 billion. Health, education and the Home Office all face a funding squeeze but the transport and energy departments face the biggest cuts. Shadow Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho urged ministers to focus instead on controlling the spiralling welfare bill.

What they are trying to find over the next few years is £6billion and what we are seeing is that working-age benefits are going to go up by £40billion, she said. The right choice is to tackle the working-age benefits bill, which we know is spiralling out of control.

The Defence Investment Plan is still in talks with ministers wrangling over a Treasury raid designed to free up resources to part-fund a strategic defence review completed more than a year ago. The military is tearing its hair out waiting for Keir Starmer to make a decision. British jobs are on the line. Our national security is being undermined.

The Prime Minister was warned last year of a £28billion shortfall in defence funding. The Treasury deemed the bill unaffordable and is now trying to cut back a compromise figure from £18billion to £15billion. The Chancellor has ordered Whitehall departments to slash capital spending plans to free up money for defence. The Treasury believes average cuts of 1 per cent could free up around £6 billion.

Health, education and the Home Office all face a funding squeeze but the transport and energy departments face the biggest cuts





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