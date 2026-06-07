Britain Faces Bitter Labour Leadership Battle as Keir Starmer Prepares to Stand Against Andy Burnham

Labour MPs backing Prime Minister Keir Starmer insist he will stand in a contest against Andy Burnham, with many vowing to fight any challenge. The battle for the Labour leadership is expected to be fierce, with Sir Keir warning against plunging Labour into an internal fight amid the ongoing Middle East crisis and Ukraine war.

Britain is facing the prospect of a bitter Labour leadership battle this summer as Keir Starmer 's allies insist he will stand in a contest against Andy Burnham .

Labour MPs backing the Prime Minister said he 'is not going anywhere' amid a push to prevent a coronation for Mr Burnham as Sir Keir's replacement. Mr Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, is currently standing as Labour's candidate in the Makerfield by-election in his bid to return to Westminster.

If he wins the June 18 contest, Mr Burnham is widely expected to go on and challenge Sir Keir for the Labour leadership with a view to replacing him in Downing Street. Despite Labour rules saying Sir Keir can automatically get on a leadership ballot if he wants to - while Wes Streeting is among other hopefuls mulling a leadership bid - Mr Burnham is said to have hoped for a coronation as Labour's new leader.

But Labour MPs backing Sir Keir said it was 'game on' with Mr Burnham, as they vowed the PM will 'fight any challenge' and 'has a strong chance of winning'. Sir Keir himself recently signalled he would fight the Greater Manchester mayor to remain as Labour leader, insisting he was 'not going to walk away'. The PM also warned against plunging Labour into an internal fight amid the ongoing Middle East crisis and Ukraine war.

One Labour MP backing Sir Keir told The Sun on Sunday: 'He is not going anywhere, so game on. Andy and Wes are underestimating the mood. There is a lot more support for Keir in the PLP (Parliamentary Labour Party) than people think. And the British public love an underdog.

If they see a man targeted and attacked the mood can change very quickly. And my members do not like the way this leadership talk has played out publicly.

' Another Labour MP said: 'The PM still has lots of support in Parliament and the party. He'll fight any challenge.

' A third said: 'It is right that, after not even two years as PM, Keir Starmer is going to fight any potential leadership contest - and he has a strong chance of winning. Many Labour MPs, activists, and members of the public have made clear how appalled they are by Wes and Andy's self-interested behaviour in recent weeks. They are only discussing policies nobody voted for, and they can't seem to add up. Clearly the country deserves better.

' Mr Burnham recently promised to cut business rates for pubs and other small businesses - at a cost of £350million - if he replaces Sir Keir as PM. To fund his plans, the Greater Manchester mayor said he would raise taxes on online tech giants and their warehouses in Britain, while also tackling tax evasion that is harming high streets.

He lashed out at the Government for having 'got it wrong' on small businesses in a direct challenge to Sir Keir and Chancellor Rachel Reeves' handling of the economy since they entered Downing Street at the 2024 general election. Asked on Friday about whether he was prepared to fight Mr Burnham to remain as Labour leader, Sir Keir himself told LBC: 'I've said over and over again I'm not going to walk away.

We won an election victory in 2024 with a five-year mandate. We're only two years into that and so I'm not going to walk away from that. I'm very clear about that. Andy's got a lot of talent, of course he has.

We're fighting hard in Makerfield.

' Sir Keir also warned against 'plunging into an internal fight in the Labour Party' at a time of war in Ukraine and the Middle East. 'The Ukraine war is going on, we've got conflict in the Middle East. Both of these have to be resolved,' the PM added.

'We're playing a leading part in that. We have to step up on defence and security of our country. These are serious issues for our time... we live in the most dangerous and volatile world in our lifetimes. And that's why I sincerely and profoundly believe that we should be getting on with the job that we were elected to do in 2024.

Which is taking the decisions that are priority decisions for our country, not plunging into an internal fight in the Labour Party, which will distract us from the job that we are elected to do. ',





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