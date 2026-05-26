Britain Endures Record May Heat as Temperatures Surge to 36C

After the hottest May night on record, the UK faces an unprecedented heatwave with temperatures expected to reach 36C, prompting public gatherings, festivals and health alerts amid tragic incidents linked to the extreme weather.

Britain is emerging from the hottest May night on record as commuters return to work after a sweltering Bank Holiday weekend. Overnight temperatures at Kenley Airfield in south London stayed above 21.3C, a level the Met Office classifies as a tropical night.

The heat is set to climb further today, with forecasts predicting a new record of 36C in parts of southern England. Yesterday the country experienced its hottest Bank Holiday ever, with Kew Gardens in south‑west London reaching 34.8C, eclipsing the previous May maximum of 32.8C recorded in 1944. The intense warmth spread across the region, with Wales registering its highest May temperature of 32.2C at Hawarden Airport, breaking an 82‑year record that had stood at 30.6C in Newport.

Several counties including Greater London, Surrey, Norfolk and Oxfordshire also recorded temperatures above 32C. The Met Office described the 34.8C reading as exceptional for the United Kingdom even in midsummer, let alone in May. To meet the official definition of a heatwave, temperatures must exceed a set threshold for three consecutive days; the current threshold for London and areas north to Cambridgeshire is 28C, a level that has now been comfortably surpassed.

While the heat is expected to ease gradually from mid‑week, dry and sunny conditions will persist, with many areas still seeing highs in the high 20s. An easterly wind will bring a cooling effect of around 10C to eastern regions. The extreme heat prompted a range of public responses. Millions of Britons flocked to coastal towns and inland beauty spots despite government advice to limit sun exposure.

Crowds gathered on beaches in Bournemouth, Brighton, Lyme Regis and Devon, while others sought relief at local lidos, rivers and even the Thames. The scorching conditions did not deter participants in traditional summer events. At Cooper's Hill in Gloucestershire the annual cheese‑rolling festivities continued, with German YouTuber Tom Kopke winning the inaugural men’s downhill race and 11‑year‑old William Anderson, son of renowned champion Chris Anderson, taking the children’s uphill title.

Music festivals also pressed on, including BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Sunderland and a star‑studded event in Brockwell Park, south London. Tragically, the heat also claimed lives. A 13‑year‑old boy drowned at Leadbeater Dam in Halifax after becoming distressed in the water; his body was recovered in the afternoon and he was later pronounced dead.

On a packed beach in Hastings a man suffered a medical incident and died despite the swift response of emergency services and an air ambulance. These incidents underline the seriousness of the amber and yellow health alerts that remain in force across England. Met Office senior forecaster Greg Dewhurst warned that climate change is amplifying the speed and intensity of heat events, noting that what once required days to develop now unfolds within hours.

A recent study by the Met Office indicated that breaking the May temperature record is now about three times more likely in the current climate than it would have been under natural conditions, shifting a once‑in‑a‑hundred‑year event to a roughly one‑in‑33 occurrence. The stark contrast between last week’s sub‑zero lows in Scotland and today’s record‑breaking heat highlights the growing volatility of Britain’s weather patterns





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heatwave Temperature Records Climate Change Public Health UK Festivals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Astrological Significance of the Week of May 24 to May 30Explore the astrological influences that aid in personal growth, decision-making, and relationships during this week.

Read more »

Britain's First-Ever May Tropical Night: Record-Breaking HeatwaveBritain is experiencing its first-ever May 'tropical night' as temperatures soar above 30C for a second day in a row, making it the warmest month ever recorded. Beaches, parks, and beauty spots are packed, and even places as far north as Middlesbrough are predicted to reach 30C. Animals at London Zoo and Chester Zoo have been given ice lollipops and ice blocks to keep cool in the boiling hot temperatures.

Read more »

Britain Sizzles as Temperatures Soar to 36C, with Record Breaking HeatwaveBritain is experiencing a record breaking heatwave with temperatures soaring to 36C. The Met Office has warned that sweltering temperatures could reach up to 36C in the south east of England by 2pm on Tuesday. The heatwave has caused a 'historic' 35C bank holiday heatwave in Britain, with record breaking temperatures recorded in several counties. The heatwave is expected to continue through the week, with highs of 31C forecast for Wednesday, 30C on Thursday, 27C on Friday and 28C on Saturday.

Read more »

Train pulls out of service due to heat after Britain sizzles in hottest May day everA train was pulled out of service in Oxfordshire on Monday afternoon as staff said it was too hot to go on while Britain sizzled in its hottest May day ever. Passengers were forced off the 4.37pm service from London Marylebone to Stourbridge Junction, West Midlands, after the air conditioning system broke down on board.

Read more »