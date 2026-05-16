Financial markets expressed alarm at the growing possibility of Andy Burnham ousting Keir Starmer as Prime Minister. With the pound tumbling and the cost of Government debts soaring, economists predict the pressure will continue throughout a likely Labour leadership contest. Business leaders expressed concerns over the economic and reputation damage and predicted the pressure will continue throughout a likely Labour leadership contest causing economic impact. The pound weakened against the US dollar and the euro due to the turmoil in Westminster causing upward pressure on yields.

Britain cannot afford Andy Burnham becoming Prime Minister , financial markets expressed concern due to rising possibilities of the left-winger ousting Keir Starmer , causing the pound to tumble and the cost of Government debts to soar.

Business leaders warned that political uncertainty will further hinder the economy and the UK's reputation as a place to do business, and there are fears that a Government led by Andy Burnham would incur hundreds of billions in pounds more in higher borrowing and spending, especially under what he has termed 'business friendly socialism'. Meanwhile, the Labour leadership debate is expected to drag on for months, putting upward pressure on yields, potentially leading to higher borrowing costs.

Sterling, the pound, weakened against both the US dollar and the euro, due to the turmoil in Westminster and the upward pressure on yields





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