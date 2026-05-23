Britain Can Learn Lessons from El Salvador's Tough Prison System

Richard Madeley, the Good Morning Britain host, discussed the lessons Britain can learn from the savage conditions inside the world's toughest jail, the Terrorism Confinement Center (Cecot) in El Salvador. Madeley observed the harsh regime, including the complete lack of family visits, recreational spaces, and rehabilitation programs, and believed that Cecot demonstrated that consistent results can be achieved in enforcing rules and punishing offenders. The UK's Labour Government was accused of 'soft justice' and releasing inmates from overcrowded prisons to a lower security category.

Richard Madeley has insisted Britain can learn lessons to improve its beleaguered prison system from the world's toughest jail in El Salvador . The broadcaster witnessed the harsh regime inside the Terrorism Confinement Center , known as Cecot, where 3,000 shaven-headed inmates, including gang members, rapists, and terrorists, sat in silence in windowless concrete cells for 23 and a half hours a day.

Madeley believed that Cecot, despite its human rights breaches, demonstrated that consistent results can be achieved in enforcing rules and punishing offenders





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Prison System Corrections Reprehensible Conditions Human Rights Breaches Boris Johnson Soft Justice Britain Can Learn Lessons El Salvador Terrorism Confinement Center World's Toughest Jail Behavior Change Rehabilitation Programs

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