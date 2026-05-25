Britain braces for another record‑breaking heatwave as temperatures could hit 36 °C on Tuesday

A second day of extreme heat is forecast for the UK, with the Met Office warning that temperatures may reach 36 °C in southeast England. Record highs were already set on Monday, prompting massive beach crowds, health alerts and tragic incidents, while scientists link the unprecedented warmth to the climate crisis and an emerging super El Niño.

Tuesday is expected to be even hotter than the already record‑breaking Monday, with forecasters warning that temperatures could surge to 36 °C in the south‑east of England by early afternoon.

The Met Office described the heat as ‘exceptional for the UK even in midsummer, let alone in May’, after a searing 34.8 °C was recorded at Kew Gardens in south‑west London on Monday. That reading eclipsed the previous May record of 32.8 °C set in 1944 and also surpassed the bank‑holiday high of 33.3 °C recorded in August 2019. Across the country, up to nine counties logged new temperature highs as a historic heatwave unfolded over the bank holiday weekend.

The scorching conditions prompted a mass exodus to coastal resorts and green spaces despite government advice to avoid outdoor activity during the peak sun hours. Tens of thousands of Britons crowded beaches in Dorset, Hampshire and other seaside towns, while families sought relief in lidos and city parks. In Wales, Hawarden Airport in Flintshire recorded 32.2 °C, the highest May temperature ever observed there, breaking an 82‑year‑old record of 30.6 °C in Newport.

Greater London, Surrey, Norfolk and Oxfordshire all reported temperatures above 32 °C, and the Met Office warned that the mercury could climb even higher on Tuesday. Amber and yellow health alerts remain in force across England as officials stress the danger of heat‑related illnesses. The extreme weather has already taken a tragic toll. A man suffered a medical incident and died on the beach in Hastings, East Sussex, on Sunday, and a 15‑year‑old boy drowned at Swanholme Lakes in Lincolnshire.

In Edinburgh, nearly 60 participants at the marathon required treatment for heat exhaustion, while around 500 homes in Sussex and Kent experienced water‑supply disruptions due to low pressure. Meteorologist Tom Morgan explained that such temperatures are rare even in summer, noting that the current high‑pressure system is compressing and warming air, creating conditions previously unseen in May.

Scientists warn that this heatwave is a stark illustration of the climate crisis, with a developing ‘super El Niño’ expected to intensify heat events later this summer and into 2027. The outlook for the rest of the week remains hot, with forecasts of 35 °C in London and the Home Counties on Tuesday, followed by highs of 31 °C on Wednesday, 30 °C on Thursday, 27 °C on Friday and 28 °C on Saturday





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