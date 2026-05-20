Brit Stranded in Thailand After Falling From a Horse

A Brit, Joanna Ingram, fell off a horse while on vacation in Thailand and broke her back in three places, requiring emergency surgery. Her travel insurance won't cover the cost of her medical bills, deemed as a high-risk activity, and she has been left to pay for the care herself.

A Brit has been left stranded in Thailand after she fell from a horse and broke her back in three places. Joanna Ingram , 57, jetted off to the southeast Asian country with her husband Stuart, 57, on 21 February 2026, for two weeks of relaxing winter sun.

However, the receptionist from Belton, Norfolk, fell off a horse in Krabi on 8 March, leaving her with devastating spinal injuries. Joanna was unsure if she would be able to walk again - but thankfully, following emergency surgery, she is set to make a full recovery.

However, her travel insurance company, JOURNY, has said it won't cover the cost of her medical bills, as they deem horse riding to be a 'high-risk' activity, meaning she is racking up a £2,000 bill every day she is in hospital. Joanna said: 'One minute I was on the back of the horse, the next I was laying on my back on the ground. I've got no recollection of how I got there.

'Doctors said I'd broken my back in three places. I was devastated.

'Me and Stuart were both terrified, we didn't know if I'd be able to walk or move again, or if we'd be able to get home. Joanna Ingram, 57, has been hospitalised after falling off a horse while on holiday She had travelled to Thailand with her husband Stuart in February this year when disaster struck 'I went into emergency surgery, and thankfully, I do have full movement, which is an absolute miracle.

' She had emergency surgery for a spinal fusion surgery, to stabilise the spine, and reduce pain. She added: 'Our insurance won't cover us, they say horse riding is a high-risk activity, which I had no idea about.

'We've had to fund all of our medical treatment ourselves; it's cost over £30,000 so far, and it's climbing every day, it's really scary. ' 'I think I have seven different screws in my back, holding it together,' she said. Thankfully Joanna now has full movement, which she described as a 'miracle'. She is seeing a physio, who is helping her to get up on her feet and walk short distances.

Joanna is hoping that she and Stuart will be able to fly home within the next 10 days, but the flight will add another £10,000 to their already astronomical bill. The pair flew to Thailand for a two-week holiday in the southeast Asian country Joanna has been forced to pay for her own medical care, as horse riding was considered high risk, so her insurers have not paid out And once back on home soil, the couple will have to fork out around £2,000 for a private ambulance to transport Joanna home, as she will not be able to sit in a normal car, due to her condition.

Thankfully, friends and family have all rallied around to support Joanna, and have set up a GoFundMe page, to try and raise funds to help out with her medical bill.

'I can't express how grateful I am to everyone who has donated so far,' she said. JOURNY has been contacted for comment





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Brit Joanna Ingram Horse Riding Travel Insurance Emergency Surgery Spinal Injuries Charging £2 000 Daily Medical Care Friends And Family Support JOURNY Travel Insurance High-Risk Activity

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