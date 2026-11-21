The OA creators move to Paramount+ with Clandestine. Brit Marling and Tilda Swinton star in this high-stakes political thriller drama series.

Creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij are launching a new television project titled Clandestine on the Paramount+ streaming platform. This political thriller marks a significant career shift for the duo, who previously gained critical acclaim for their work on Netflix. The series represents their third major collaboration following the 2023 FX on Hulu miniseries A Murder at the End of the World.

Clandestine features Brit Marling in a leading acting role alongside veteran actress Tilda Swinton. The narrative centers on a high-stakes family drama set within the world of D.C. political elite. This premise distinguishes the show from the creators previous science fiction work, focusing instead on intense interpersonal conflicts and political maneuvering.

Also read Taylor Sheridan Leaves Paramount For NBCUniversal In $1 Billion Deal

Clandestine Development and Production Details

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani serve as co-writers on the Clandestine series alongside the primary creators. The production is handled by Sister Pictures, bringing the project to life under established industry guidance. Francesca Orsi, President of HBO Drama Series and Films, will oversee the series under the new management structure following the Paramount and Warner Bros. merger.

The merger closed in October, a timing that influenced the casting process for the show. Deadline reports that Tilda Swintons casting was underway when the corporate deal concluded. The series was originally greenlit by Cindy Holland, the former Paramount Chair of Direct-to-Consumer, while Jane Wiseman, the former Paramount+ Head of Originals, steered the development phase.

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Stakeholder Roles and Casting Significance

This project marks Brit Marlings second collaboration with Paramount+. She previously provided the voice of the USS Athena computer in the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series. Her involvement in Clandestine expands her portfolio beyond voice work into a live-action dramatic lead role. The creators aim to leverage her established fanbase and critical reputation.

Tilda Swinton makes her first appearance leading a live-action television series. Her previous small screen appearances included guest starring roles in What We Do in the Shadows. She has also lent her voice to animated series such as What If…?, The Boys, and Rick and Morty. Her recent film credits include The End, The Room Next Door, and Ballad of a Small Player.

Impact on Paramount Plus Slate and Future Prospects

Clandestine joins a robust slate of upcoming dramas currently in production or already ordered. The platform features The Best of Us, Discretion, and Laird filming in the near term. Other titles such as Fear Not, Ascent, and Mushroom Murders have also received official series orders. This expansion supports Paramount+ goal of diversifying its original content library.

Current drama offerings include Mayor of Kingstown, Lioness, Landman, MobLand, and Dutton Ranch. The platform will conclude the 2026 genre season with Who the Hell is Hamish? and Frisco King. These shows will premiere on December 10 and December 18, respectively. Additional updates regarding casting and production details are expected in the coming months.

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Efforts to revive The OA remain active despite its cancellation in 2019. The show premiered in 2016 as one of Netflix earliest original programming successes. It followed a blind woman who disappeared for seven years and returned with mysterious abilities. The series was originally planned for five seasons but ended after two.

Jason Isaacs, who played Hap in The OA, stated in July 2025 that the cast and crew intend to finish the story. He described the creators work as original and praised the potential for a revival. This ongoing interest highlights the enduring popularity of the IP. The creators current focus remains on bringing Clandestine to fruition on Paramount+.