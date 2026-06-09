BRIT Awards to Return to Manchester's Co-op Live in 2027

The BRIT Awards will be held in Manchester for the second consecutive year in 2027, following a record-breaking 2026 ceremony that moved the show outside London for the first time. Stacey Tang has been reappointed as chair, and organizers promise expanded citywide activities.

The BRIT Awards will return to Manchester 's Co-op Live arena in 2027, organizers announced on Tuesday. The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 27, and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.

This marks the second consecutive year the event is held outside London, following its historic move in 2026. The BRITs had been hosted in London for nearly five decades, with recent venues including The O2 Arena from 2012 through 2025, Earl's Court from 1996 to 2011, and Alexandra Palace in the early 1990s.

Stacey Tang, co-president of RCA Records at Sony Music U.K., has been reappointed as chair of the 2027 BRITs Committee and will oversee the creative direction and all aspects of the show. Tang previously chaired the 2026 ceremony and will lead a committee that includes representatives from major and independent record labels, BRITs TV, and the BPI (British Phonographic Industry). The 2026 event in Manchester featured extensive citywide activations, including free panels and workshops under the inaugural BRITs Fringe program.

That show delivered the largest global audience in the awards' history, with performances from top British and international artists. Tang stated: "It's a real privilege to return as Chair and to be back in Manchester for a second year. There was such an incredible energy around the 2026 show - across the city, the industry and with fans everywhere.

I'm excited to build on that global success alongside a brilliant team, pushing the show creatively and continuing to celebrate the artists, the culture and the communities that make British music what it is.

" BPI CEO Dr. Jo Twist OBE added: "Following the record-breaking success of this year's show in Manchester, we can't wait to return to the Co-op Live to continue celebrating and championing music and creativity to a global audience, from a city with a great heritage that has truly welcomed and embraced us with open arms. We look forward to further developing our cultural impact across the U.K. and in Manchester itself around next year's show.

" Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig emphasized the local impact: "This year's BRIT Awards in Manchester were a huge success with a global reach and massive local impact, and we're excited and ready to help make 2027 the biggest year yet for The BRITs!

The impact of the awards was felt across the city region, from the cash benefit for our economy, showcasing small local music venues, incredible opportunities for our up-and-coming young musicians and creatives, and engagement with Greater Manchester schools - and we'll be creating even more ways for them, for local people across GM and for visitors to get involved in next year's awards, which look set to be another incredible celebration of music and our city.

" The decision to keep the BRITs in Manchester for a second year underscores the event's shift from its traditional London base and its ambition to deepen ties with different UK music scenes while boosting regional economies and cultural engagement





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