The Red Dragons are on the road again as they look to climb the Championship table.

Bristol City have lost six of their eight home matches this season. | Visionhaus/Getty Images , Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images following their weekend win over Lincoln, which extended their unbeaten run to three matches and secured just their second away victory of the season.

Bristol City, meanwhile, have lost their previous three matches and their last four at home, including a 5-0 hammering by Norwich the last time they played at Ashton Gate. They will be desperate to put things right in midweek as pressure mounts on manager Michael Skubala.only climbed one place in the table after their weekend victory and could move into the top half if they secure another away win midweek.

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The Red Dragons will find it tough to go again after their hard-fought victory at Lincoln, though, so there would be no shame in taking a point from this match. Skubala is under increasing pressure at Bristol City, and another disappointing performance and result against Wrexham could bring him closer to the exit. Bristol City have lost six of their eight home matches and scored just four goals at Ashton Gate this season, with spirits low among the home support.

Even a Wrexham side that has won only twice on the road will fancy its chances of another victory. It wasn't pretty at the weekend, but Wrexham secured their fourth clean sheet of the season with a solid defensive display. They've conceded only 11 goals away from home this season,Wrexham didn't create much against Lincoln but managed to snatch a win thanks to one moment of brilliance from George Thomason.

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With so many attackers still injured, they will need to find another matchwinner in midweek. If they can, they may have rediscovered the gritty ability to grind out results that underpinned their rise from the National League. Bristol City fans hope to see Scott Twine recalled against Wrexham. | FotMob Skubala will have to make changes to his starting lineup in midweek, and the return of Scott Twine would be a hugely popular decision among supporters.

The defense should remain unchanged, with the expected alterations coming in attack. Laurent Tolaj cut a frustrated figure in the weekend defeat to Middlesbrough and could be replaced by Dom Ballard, while Brian De Keersmaecker could also lose his place. Collins; Tanner, Dickie, Atkinson, Pring; Knight, Randell; Cardines, Twine, Hirakawa; Ballard. Phil Parkinson will refresh his starting lineup in midweek.

| FotMob Parkinson could also make a change to his starting lineup, with Jacques Ekomié set to return at left wingback after coming off the bench at the weekend. The defense should remain unchanged, with George Thomason moving into central midfield to replace Ollie Rathbone. The main selection debate is whether Issa Kaboré or Danny Imray starts at right wingback, with Lewis O'Brien expected to play behind Kieffer Moore in attack.

Patterson; Cleworth, Worrall, Doyle; Kaboré, Dobson, Whiteman, Thomason, Ekomié; O'Brien; Moore. Rich Fay is a Sports Illustrated freelance writer covering Wrexham AFC. He was born in Wrexham and raised in North Wales, but spent nine years covering Manchester United and Manchester City for the Manchester Evening News and National World. Rich is also the co-host of the RobRyanRed Wrexham podcast and featured in the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries.

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When he is not at matches, he is a keen hiker as well as a cook, and thinks he would do surprisingly well on the Great British Bake Off.