Ollie Prichard faces £40,000 renovation costs in Bristol after discovering severe black mould and blocked air bricks in his newly purchased 1930s semi-detached house.

Ollie Prichard, a 31-year-old self-employed filmmaker, recently purchased a three-bed semi-detached house in Bristol for £315,000. He secured the property last year using a £30,000 deposit, seeking to escape the uncertainty of renting where landlords had previously sold up. The 1930s-era home appeared liveable at first glance, but Prichard knew it required renovation before completing the transaction.

Survey Reveals Hidden Structural Issues

Before finalizing the purchase, Prichard commissioned a Level Three Home Survey from a professional surveyor, an investment that cost approximately £1,000. This report flagged several issues that allowed him to negotiate £10,000 off the initial asking price. However, the survey could not have predicted the full extent of the problems that emerged after he moved in and began living in the property.

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Severe Black Mould and Humidity Problems

Once inside, Prichard discovered that the kitchen and walls were plagued by black mould and excessive moisture. He recorded relative humidity levels reaching 80 per cent, which caused food to mould rapidly. Behind the kitchen cabinets, he found thick black mould covering every surface, while the floorboards underneath showed signs of significant rot, indicating a deep-seated structural problem.

Blocked Air Bricks Caused Ventilation Failure

Investigating the source of the damp, Prichard found that blocked air bricks were preventing proper airflow beneath the house. A massive concrete step installed against the rear of the property had previously covered these ventilation openings, bridging the damp-proof course. This blockage trapped moisture, leading to the decay of timber joists and floorboards. Clearing the debris and reopening the air bricks proved to be the most cost-effective intervention he made.

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Traditional Lime Render Needed for Restoration

The house also required a complete re-render to allow the solid brick walls to breathe. Prichard identified evidence of previous chemical damp treatments that had failed, as the solid walls needed a breathable solution rather than modern cement-based options. A professional quote for the full job, including removing old render and applying new breathable lime render, came to around £40,000. Removing just the old render by hand would have cost approximately £4,000 alone.

DIY Approach to Manage Renovation Costs

Without the budget to hire tradespeople for the entire scope of work, Prichard decided to undertake the renovation himself. He spent £1,250 on essential equipment, with the largest single expense being a £1,000 scaffold tower hire. He also purchased drills, chisels, humidity sensors, and damp meters to monitor the progress of his work. He has already ripped out the kitchen back to the brick, leaving him living with a temporary setup while he chisels off the damp-trapping render.