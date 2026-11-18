Gather Brisbane gains final approval for a major 17000-capacity arena in Woolloongabba, designed to support the 2032 Olympics and boost the city's live event economy significantly.

The capital of Queensland, Brisbane, is set to transform its status as a premier entertainment hub with the approval of Gather Brisbane, a new major venue in the inner-city suburb of Woolloongabba. This development marks a critical milestone in the city's infrastructure preparations for the 2032 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, ensuring the region is equipped with world-class facilities to host global events. The project, which has faced a lengthy approval process, received final governmental clearance this week, paving the way for construction to begin on a facility that will redefine the local live entertainment landscape.

Arena Specifications and Economic Projections

Gather Brisbane will feature a flexible capacity of 17,000 seats for standard events, expanding to 18,700 for concert configurations. The project is a collaborative effort between Live Nation, Oak View Group (OVG), and Plenary, who aim to deliver a venue that attracts top-tier international touring acts. Industry forecasts presented by Live Nation suggest the arena will welcome over 1.2 million visitors annually, supporting more than 1,500 ongoing jobs and generating nearly A$844 million, or $568 million, each year for the city's visitor economy. These figures underscore the significant economic impact expected from increased tourism and local spending driven by major live events.

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Stakeholder Perspectives and Strategic Goals

Michael Coppel, chairman of Live Nation Australia and New Zealand, emphasized that while Brisbane possesses the audience and ambition to host the world's biggest tours, it previously lacked the necessary venue infrastructure to match this demand. He stated that the new arena will strengthen Australia's appeal as a touring destination and provide artists and fans with a modern facility capable of serving the region for decades. Jarrod Bleijie, the deputy premier and minister for state development, infrastructure, and planning, described the project as transformational for the Woolloongabba area and generational for millions of residents and visitors. He highlighted that the venue will create a new precinct that enhances the quality of life and entertainment options for the broader community.

Olympic Context and Competitive Bidding

The approval of Gather Brisbane aligns with the infrastructure requirements secured when the International Olympic Committee declared Brisbane the preferred candidate for the 2032 Games. This status followed the city's proven track record in hosting major events such as the Commonwealth Games, an Expo, and the Goodwill Games. The creation of a new, world-class arena was a key component of the bidding bargain, intended to complement and eventually outlast the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, which has operated since 1986. The project defeated several rival proposals, including the Brisbane Live Arena, a competing bid for an 18,000-capacity venue located on a derelict site near Roma Street in the central business district.

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Design Collaboration and Regional Expansion

The architectural design of Gather Brisbane is being led by Blueprint Studio, Live Nation's in-house design group, in collaboration with Cox Architecture and 3XN. This facility will represent Live Nation's largest venue in the Australia and New Zealand region, adding to a growing portfolio of properties across the continent. The company also announced plans for a 5,000-capacity venue at Arden Central in North Melbourne, complementing its existing operations in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Wollongong, and Perth. Additionally, Live Nation operates the 13,000-capacity Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, further demonstrating its strategic expansion in the region.

Impact on Local Artists and Future Development

Beyond the economic metrics, Gather Brisbane aims to provide a larger stage for the next generation of Queensland artists, offering them more opportunities to perform for local fans. The venue is designed to serve as a cornerstone for the cultural scene, addressing the long-standing political and infrastructure challenges associated with hosting international events in the region. As construction moves forward, the project promises to deliver a lasting legacy that enhances Brisbane's global standing and supports the vibrant local arts community for years to come.